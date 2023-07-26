NKY Music Legends to showcase region’s long list of exceptional talent during Thursday’s Music@BCM

A decade and 65 inductees later, the Northern Kentucky Music Legends return to Behringer-Crawford Museum Thursday to showcase NKY’s exceptional talent.

Formed in 2013, the organization recognizes local musicians, vocalists and music industry people who have made a name for themselves, locally and nationally. Past inductees include pop and jazz singer Rosemary Clooney, country/pop singer Skeeter Davis, composer and lyricist Haven Gillespie and many more. One of the best guitarists in the industry, internationally known Ray Cummins is also included in this legendary list.

Cummins, along with other first-year inductees, The Band Strange Brew, Jerry Gifford and Mike Meredith — now Hey Bartender — and Bobby Mackey will perform classic rock, country and blues as the 2023 Music@BCM Summer Concert series continues, Thursday at 7 p.m.

Music touches people in many different ways. It touched Ray Cummins’ life in a profound way. He went from devastating heartbreak over losing the ability to play trumpet at a young age due to a pulmonary nodule, to a joyful career as a renowned guitarist. His impressive resume includes playing on the Grand Ole Opry, a solo television appearance on Hee Haw, an appearance with Chet Atkins, and sharing the stage with numerous world-class artists. Cummins hopes that his talent can serve as inspiration for those in need; to overcome life’s challenging circumstances. Past inductees who are in attendance, will also be recognized.

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is committed to meeting the needs of our guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for help and we will be sure to assist you.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site. This week we will feature “MADD Mark’s Burgers & Bites ” food truck with hamburgers, quesadillas and more.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or visit to www.bcmuseum.org.

