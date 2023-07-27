NKY’s ‘celebration of all things goetta’ returns July 27 during Goettafest 2023 at Newport’s Festival Park

Glier’s Goetta, Cincinnati’s iconic goetta, has announced the return of the celebration of all things goetta with Goettafest 2023.

The annual event will span eight days, offering attendees two weekends to indulge in Glier’s Goetta, while enjoying live music, family-focused games, and inventive food options.

“We are excited to welcome Goettafest 2023,” said Newport Mayor Tom Guidugli. “This one-of-a-kind yearly anticipated celebration of Goetta brings many people to our community to enjoy all our vibrant city offers.”

This year’s Goettafest will be held on July 27-30 and August 3-6 at Newport’s Festival Park. Admission is free.

The festival’s schedule is as follows:

• Thursdays and Fridays from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

• Saturdays from Noon to 11 p.m.

• Sundays from Noon to 9 p.m.

“Come visit Goettafest and experience a true Greater Cincinnati treat,” saidNewport City Manager Tom Fromme.

What can attendees expect at Goettafest 2023? Here are just a few highlights:

• Glier’s Goetta Galore: Indulge savory flavors of Glier’s Goetta in various forms, prepared by skilled chefs and food vendors. Savor traditional goetta recipes or explore inventive and creative goetta-inspired dishes. • Live Music: Enjoy performances by talented musicians from different genres throughout both weekends. The diverse lineup ensures there’s something for everyone to enjoy. • Family-Focused Goetta Games: Engage in games and activities designed for the whole family. From goetta eating contests to goetta-themed games, there will be no shortage of entertainment to keep both kids and adults engaged.

For more information, please visit the official website at goetta.com.

