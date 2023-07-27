Nomination deadline is Friday for Horizon Community Funds’ Nonprofit Awards to leaders, volunteers

Do you know a colleague, volunteer, or Executive Director you feel deserves recognition for their work in the nonprofit sector?

As a component of the NKY Philanthropy Symposium, the Horizon Nonprofit Awards will highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties.

These awards celebrate the Northern Kentucky nonprofit sector’s best and brightest. The nonprofit award categories include:



• Executive of the Year (Large)

• Executive of the Year (Small)

• MVP (Staff)

• MVP (Board)

• Volunteer of the Year

The awards recognize achievement in the areas of innovation, motivation, community building, ethical integrity and strategic leadership.

Nominations are due on Friday, July 28.

To submit a nomination, click here.

The NKY Philanthropy Symposium will be held September 25, hosted by Horizon Community Funds and offering a series of fast-paced, informative presentations that affect all people who live, work, and play in Northern Kentucky.

This year’s symposium will focus on education-related topics.

Attendees will also engage in table conversations on the topics to help better shape the future growth of Northern Kentucky.