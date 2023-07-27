Thomas More University students make history by completing MBA program in unofficial ‘3+1’ format

Three Thomas More students are making university history for completing the master’s in business administration (MBA) program in an unofficial “3+1” format.

In the typical time it takes a student to earn a bachelor’s degree, the three students will earn their master’s degree, equating to not only tuition and a 50 percent degree completion time savings, but also greater earning potential in the job market.

The money-saving route is made possible due to a rise in the number of students enrolling in college with earned credits from secondary level programs and advanced placement opportunities.

“I am able to get a high-quality education in a much more efficient amount of time,” says Jacob Weigel, who will be completing his MBA in just four years. “I believe this will get me ahead of the curve in the real world and allow me a head start in my career.”

The program’s flexibility is an additional benefit for students. Dakota Schroeder, another of the three students finishing the MBA in just four years, is excited to get a jump start on her career.

“The program will allow me to finish my master’s in one year while starting my full-time job at the same time,” she said. “When I get into the workforce, I will have a competitive advantage over others.” Schroeder still manages to find time for extra curriculars, competing on the Saint’s tennis team.

The 4+1 MBA program at Thomas More University was formed during the 2020-2021 academic year. Business administration professors Anne Busse, D.B.A., and Jack Rudnick, Jr., Ed.D. (retired), successfully collaborated to craft and launch the pilot cohort. The program quickly caught on in popularity.

“The 4+1 saves time and money by allowing students who meet rigorous screening criteria to be in the program once 90 credits of the 120 required for an undergraduate degree have been earned,” said Rudnick. “Financially, this is advantageous because students earn 12 graduate credits during their undergraduate program.”

Initially, the program focused on business majors, however it has evolved to welcome students in all undergraduate majors who satisfy the GPA and entrance requirements. The Thomas More Accelerated program team has arranged for workshops to support interested students needing prerequisites, such as accounting, statistics, and finance. Dedicated advisors listen to student’s career goals and offer solutions to best utilize their time on campus.

“I learned about the 3+1 from Dr. Rudnick after I had switched to a business administration major,” said Weigel. “My long-term goal has always been to run a hospital, but I did not have a clue on how to best approach this career path. That’s where Dr. Rudnick pointed me in the right direction; to go for the 3+1 with a concentration on healthcare.”

For more information about Thomas More’s 4+1 MBA program, visit www.thomasmore.edu.

