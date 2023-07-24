Our Rich History: Rotary Grove Memorial in Devou grew from few trees to beautiful gathering place

By Arnold Taylor and Florence Tandy

As Covington celebrates the 100th year of operation of the Devou Golf Course, it seems appropriate to look at other iconic parts of Devou Park.

Rotary Grove has become a community gathering place for many in Northern Kentucky, all because a few members of the nascent Covington Rotary Club had the vision of planting a grove of trees in Devou Park in honor of George Washington’s birthday bicentennial.

So, in June of 1932, a portion of Devou Park was dedicated as Rotary Grove, and it has held that designation ever since. An editorial in the Kentucky Post at the time was quite prescient. In part it credited Covington Rotary with creating “in their fellow citizens a new love for the beautiful natural tract which crowns the hills just west of Covington.”

The original grove of trees was expanded over the next few years, including several trees planted by a local boy scout troop. Today, the trees are large and beautiful, providing welcome shade for the walkers and picnickers and, more recently, the frisbee throwers who visit the park each day.

Bronze plaques recognizing honored Rotarians can still be found at the base of many of the trees.

In the 1950s a sign, steps, and a sidewalk were added, along with the Rotary emblem implanted in the concrete. A cenotaph to honor Rotarians who had died was added in 1969, built by the Seabees from the local Naval Reserve base. Names of Rotarians who have passed away are added to this day, including most recently, Ronald Jones and Robert Hofacre.

The list memorializes not only past Rotarians, but many of the region’s community leaders of yesteryear.

In 2014, Covington Rotary worked with the Devou Park Foundation and the City of Covington to add an arbor and brick pavers, creating a beautiful setting for weddings, family photography sessions, prom photos, and other events.

On the occasion of Covington Rotary’s 100th year, a time capsule was planted in the center of the pavers, to be opened in 2072. A plaque honoring the first 100 presidents of the club was also added.

Rotarians have long bemoaned the difficulty for visitors with limited mobility to enjoy the setting, so the club approached the Devou Park Foundation to discuss the addition of a sidewalk/ramp on the north side of the pavers.The work was completed by the City of Covington in mid-2022 and dedicated in 2023, adding more beauty and usefulness to the Grove.

Rotary Grove holds a special place in the hearts of Covington Rotary members.The club gathers annually on the Tuesday after Memorial Day to honor Rotary traditions while enjoying this special place — not just for Rotarians, but for the entire Northern Kentucky region.

Covington Rotary Club has served — and continues to serve — our region in many ways, but none so visible and enduring than Rotary Grove.

Arnold Taylor is a retired attorney, living in Edgewood. He is the author of several history books, including The History of the Rotary Club of Covington, Kentucky, published in 2021 in honor of the Club’s centennial year, from which many of the details for this article are derived.

Florence Tandy is the immediate past president of the Covington Rotary Club. She retired as executive director of Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission in 2018 and resides in Erlanger. For more information on Covington Rotary, including becoming a member, visit the website at http://covingtonkyrotary.com/

