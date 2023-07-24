Williamstown to honor Vietnam veteran and artist John Osborne with special ceremony, helicopter ride

Staff report

Vietnam veteran and artist John Osborne of Williamstown will get a special wish today — a ride in a UK-1 Huey helicopter, thanks to Mayor Mark Christopher and many other important well-wishers.

The helicopter is similar to those Osborne flew in Vietnam.

The ceremony will start with a cannon shoot at 9:30 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. when Osborne departs on the Huey helicopter.

Christopher credits Sen. Rand Paul with securing the helicopter ride. Rand will be offering a special video message at the ceremony which will be held at the Grant County Memorial Soccer Field in Williamstown.

A special message will be read from former President George W. Bush as well.

The Army Aviation Heritage Foundation also participated in planning the Ceremony of Honor for Osborne. It will include the landing of three helicopters, a cannon shoot, and several guest speakers.

Osborne served in the Army from 1965-67. He flew and repaired helicopters that transported supplies and troops throughout the war zone.

After service, Osborne took up painting “as a hobby” to escape from his memories of the war. Today, his gallery includes wildlife and landscapes — and scenes from Vietnam — helicopters and burning fields. For him, creating these paintings is a kind of exorcism.