Point/Arc’s Summer Work Experience produces real fruits — and vegetables — for students’ labor

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

Will Spaeth loves nature – so this was a no-brainer.

The 15-year-old sophomore at Highlands High School had his parents sign him up for The Point/Arc’s Summer Work Experience.

“It’s only my second day,” he said while working in Druffel Gardens, tucked away neatly at 2428 Boone Street, in Cincinnati’s Walnut Hills.

The six-member volunteer crew offers their services three-days-a-week, according to Katie Lanham, Transition Coordinator, for The Point/Arc.

As for young Spaeth, he says he spends most of his three-hour day gardening, raking, mulching, cutting grass, and watering the plants as well as the soon-to-be tomatoes.

Druffel Gardens is just one of three community partners The Point/Arc shares their volunteer workers, according to Lanham.

“We also service Newport Library and Master Provisions,” she said.

She did admit some of the venues may change from year to year.

But for now, the students from area schools – ages 14-21 – are gaining work experience.

“Their skill set is certainly expanding,” Lanham adds.

The three-week program is funded through OVR – Office of Vocational Rehabilitation – yet the volunteers are just that – volunteers – with no pay.

But perhaps there’s a greater reward.

Dan Druffel and Stella McConnell have been neighbors for more than 40 years – looking out for each other on Boone Street.

Now they are working together with volunteers to provide 85 vases of fresh cut flowers each week to patients at area hospitals and those served by The Little Sisters of the Poor.

Dan established his landscaping business on Boone Street in 1970. Stella has lived on the street since moving there from Over-the-Rhine around the same time. Dan retired in 2018 after turning Dan Druffel Inc. Landscaping over to his son, Brandon Druffel, a landscape architect.

And in late 2018, after acquiring the properties, Dan prepped the garden. He estimates there are more than 2,500 zinnia and 500 snap dragons planted in 2019 that are now producing flowers. He chose zinnias because they have a low pollen count and will not disturb the patients.

Yes – patients.

That is what Druffel Gardens – and their volunteers do.

They deliver the flowers to patients at area hospitals.

Stella helps manage volunteers. They help arrange vases daily at 9 am – 872 vases of flowers have been donated in 2019 on a daily schedule to:

Good Samaritan Hospital (TriHealth) – Monday

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center – Tuesday

Down Syndrome Association of Greater Cincinnati – Wednesday

UC Health Barrett Cancer Center – Thursday

The Little Sisters of The Poor – Friday

Although many plants and materials were donated, Dan estimates he has invested more than $25,000 in the garden.

Will Spaeth has invested his time through The Point/Arc’s Summer Work Experience – and that experience has put smiles on faces to many.

Flowers are nature’s way of smiling.

The Point/Arc