Life Learning Center two host two community cleanup events in July near Covington campus

Life Learning Center (LLC) will host two community cleanup events this month to beautify the city of Covington near the organization’s campus at 20 West 18th Street.

The event will take place on two consecutive Fridays, July 14 and July 21, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a cookout to follow for those who participate.

Life Learning Center delivers a holistic integrated continuum of education and care to help at-risk individuals reach their highest potential. To build on LLC’s vision of creating a caring and serving community, the organization is committed to the development of a give-back program where participants make meaningful contributions within their community.

The organization’s give-back efforts aim to activate change in the community by empowering participants with service-related opportunities, building on the efficiency and sustainability of LLC’s program by adding dollars back into the community, and increasing candidate and member dignity by giving individuals the opportunity to see the tangible difference they can make.

Several other events will follow later this year.

Individuals who plan to take part in this initiative include LLC staff; LLC candidates, those who are currently enrolled in LLC programs; and members, those who have graduated from the program, sustained employment, and are committed to a substance-free lifestyle.

The City of Covington has played an instrumental role in planning and prep work related to the events through the donation of time and tools.

