The Danny Frazier Band brings their Americana rock ‘n’ roll sound to Music@BCM stage Thursday

Northern Kentucky country music star Danny Frazier returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum, Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m.

Back in the early 90s when Brooks and Dunn were gettin’ down with Boot Scootin Boogie, a young Danny Frazier was making his country debut, performing house gigs at The River Saloon in Covington Landing. It didn’t take long for his band, Frazier River to be discovered and signed to Decca Records in Nashville, Tennessee.

Frazier’s boomingly dramatic, almost operatic voice and Val Kilmer resemblance caught the attention of producers and fans alike. With two pick hit videos on CMT, Frazier River released a self-titled debut album with two chart singles on the Billboard country charts: “She Got What She Deserves” at number 57 and “Tangled Up in Texas” at number 67.

As a Northern Kentucky Music Legends Hall of Fame inductee, Frazier is still keeping’ it country with fellow Frazier River band member Greg Amburgy in The Danny Frazier Band: Danny Frazier, Vocals/Guitar; Chris Goins, Vocals/Guitar; Greg Amburgy, Vocals/Bass; Bobby Armstrong, Drums.

Like their CD reads, they are definitely doing Somethin’ Right and promise to get you rockin’ the night away in Devou Park.

Music@BCM is sponsored by the George & Margaret McLane Foundation, Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical and Ashley Development and takes place each Thursday evening from June 8 through August 24 with 12 family-friendly performances.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site. This week we will feature Cheese N Chong Food Truck with gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and soups.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

