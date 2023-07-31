Rail Explorers offer first-ever railbike tours of Horse Capitol, KY River along Bluegrass Scenic Railroad

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

The beauty of horse farms, limestone cliffs, and river views are on full display during a tour with the nation’s premier railbike company Rail Explorers, whose Bluegrass Kentucky Division offers riders a unique experience along the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad in Versailles.

Public tours began Friday, where people can travel through the Horse Capital of the World and heart of Bourbon Country to impeccably cut cliffs above the Kentucky River with a view of the Wild Turkey Distillery, as well as Young’s High Bridge, built in 1889.

“Central Kentucky offers a scenic splendor and rich history we are proud to showcase,” said Mary Joy Lu, Rail Explorers CEO. “We are thrilled to call Woodford County our new home, partnering with the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad and Museum to offer a truly unique railroad experience. Where else can you pedal your way through two thoroughbred farms, watching mares and foals in the fields, then see gorgeous views of cliffs, water and a bourbon distillery? It’s magical!”

The 10-mile round-trip tour offers the Quad Railbike (up to four riders) and Tandem Railbike (up to two riders) option.

After a 5-mile ride west from the Bluegrass Scenic Railroad Museum, riders will spend about 30 minutes enjoying the Kentucky River view from about 100 ft. up, while guides use hydraulic lifts to turn around the railbikes, before pedaling back along the gentle curving track to the starting point. In all, guests may expect about a two-hour experience.

“Kentucky’s natural beauty and tourism opportunities draw visitors from near and far, and Rail Explorers is an innovative way to enjoy scenic views while exploring an area full of history,” said Lindy Casebier, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet. “As the first-of-its-kind attraction in the Commonwealth, Rail Explorers is an excellent addition to the tourism community, not only in Woodford County but for the entire state.”

Rail Explorers’ custom-built railbikes are pedal-powered, have hydraulic disc brakes and feature a custom-built electric motor, the REX Propulsion System, for safety, design and ease-of-operation. It creates an effortless ride for guests of all ages and abilities, including those who are visually or hearing impaired, or differently-abled. Rail Explorers’ commitment to inclusion prompted the custom electric-pedal assistance system to overcome the difficulty of pedaling uphill, as well as an all-steel-frame construction that is strong enough to have no weight limit.