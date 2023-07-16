Randy Marsh, Ken Shields of NKY Sports Hall of Fame to toss out first pitch at Florence Y’Alls game

Randy Marsh and Ken Shields – two members of the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Game – will toss out the ceremonial first-pitch when the Florence Y’Alls host the Quebec Capitales, Tuesday evening, July 25.

Game-time is set for 6:32 p.m., and the game at Thomas More Stadium is designated Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame Night.

Randy Marsh, a graduate of Holmes High School, is a former Major League Baseball umpire who worked in the National League from 1981 to 1999 and throughout both major leagues from 2000 to 2009. He wore uniform number 30.

He umpired in the World Series in 1990, 1997, 1999, 2003 and 2006, serving as crew chief for the last three Series, and in the All-Star Game in 1985, 1988, 1996 and 2006, calling balls and strikes for the 1996 game. He is the tenth umpire in history to serve as crew chief for three World Series.

He also officiated in nine League Championship Series (1989, 1992, 1995, 2000, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009) and in five Division Series (1998, 199, 2001, 2003, 2006). He had been a crew chief from the 1998 season until his retirement following the 2009 season.

As of 2018, he is Director of Umpiring for Major League Baseball, and serves as Vice-President for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Shields finished his 16-year career as basketball coach for Northern Kentucky University with a 306-170 won-loss record. Also a member of the NKY Hall of Fame, he led the Norse to regional championships in both 1996 and ’97, and the Norse advanced to the NCAA Division II national championship games in each of those seasons.

Shields guided NKU to seven 20-win seasons – the most in Norse men’s basketball history – and three Great Lakes Valley Conference championships. His 1996-97 team won a school-record 30-games en-route to national runner-up honors.

Like Marsh, Shields also serves as a Vice-President for the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame.

Tickets for the game are $2; game time is 6:32 p.m.

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame was formed October 1982 for the purpose to recognize and honor individuals for outstanding athletic achievements owners and overall contributions to the sports scene in Northern Kentucky.

