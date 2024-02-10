NKY Sports Hall of Fame names seven new members to be inducted February 21

The Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame will be inducting seven new members at the February meeting to be held Feb. 21 at 1 p.m. at the Gardens of Park Hills.

Following is are the inductees:

BECKY HOUSTON

VOLLEYBALL-BASKETBALL-COACH

Houston graduated from Holy Cross in 1989. She played several sports while at Holy Cross, including Cross Country, Softball, Basketball, and Volleyball. While she was excellent at all of them, she stood head above the rest in both Basketball and Volleyball.

In Basketball she was a prolific scorer with over 1000 career points. She was named to the All-district team and to the All-regional team in 1989. But it was Volleyball where she really made her mark. She had over 2000 career kills and was named to several all-star teams.

She led her team to the State semi-finals before being defeated. She was named All-district, All-region, and All-state and was named the Player of the Year in the state of Kentucky in 1989.

This talent led to a full scholarship to the University of Louisville in Volleyball.

After college Becky wanted to give back to the community so she got into coaching. She started coaching in 2006 at Holy Cross and has continued this career to this day. She has over 200 career victories. She has several District titles to her name, she has regional titles, and 2 All A State titles.

BILL CURLEY

TRACK-FOOTBALL-BASKETBALL

Curley graduated from Holmes in 1975. He played football and track and field in his freshman year at Holmes. He broke the school record in the discus early that year and pretty much broke it each week after that. He played football and track and field during his sophomore year. His junior year he played football and track and field. That year he won the Regional in the Discus Throw and went to the State Meet.

His senior year capped a great career as again he played football and Track. He won the Regional for a second straight year in the Discus and went to State where he finished in 6th. He was named to the All-Conference defensive team in football. He was voted Most-Athletic of the Holmes class of 1975.

MARY JO HUSSEY MEEK

SOFTBALL- GOLF

Meek was an excellent softball player at the local level for many years. After she retired from softball she needed another outlet for her athletic abilities. She took up golf and was an immediate success. She was the Summit Hills Country Club women’s club champion 10 years in a row.

She won the Northern Kentucky senior title 5 different times. She won the NKy amateur and the Ky Post Championship and the Olde Hickory Club Championship (Ft. Myers, Fl.) five times.

Her NKY team play maintained the number one ranking for years. They won many best ball tournaments in Greater Cincinnati and NKY.

MATT GUY

CORNHOLE

Guy graduated from Campbell County in 1988. He got involved in cornhole after being considered one of the best Horseshoe players in Kentucky.

He started his career in 2010 in the American Cornhole Organization. During his time there he was a nine-time ACO World Champion. He was a 4 time ACO World Doubles Champion.

He then was recruited to the American Cornhole League and was again the World Singles Champion and the World Doubles champion. He is the all-time winningest player in both leagues. He was named the ACO player of the year 10 different times and was the ACL Rookie of the year in 2020.

The President of the American Cornhole League has called Matt the best cornhole player ever and they refer to him on the ESPN broadcast as the GOAT.

RICHARD TYLER

COACH-ATHLETIC DIRECTOR

Tyler graduated from Lloyd in 1983. He had a career that spanned 26 years in Northern Kentucky. During this time he was the Arnett Elementary School basketball coach 1985-1986, then again from 1999 to 2001. He was Tichenor Middle School basketball coach from 1986 to 1988, while at Tichenor he also served as Middle School Cheerleading sponsor from 1990 to 1994.

He then moved on to Lloyd High School serving as the head basketball coach from 1985 to 1997. During this time he also was the Athletics game manager for two years 1997 and 1998. He was the Erlanger-Elsmere Elementary Asst. Athletics Director from 1992 to 1995, then he was the Athletics Director 1995 until 2021. He has also been a Dixie High School Basketball coach from 2001 to 2007, and a Cooper High School Basketball coach from 2008 to 2010.

Tyler is also very involved in his community serving the First Baptist Church of Elsmere as a trustee, Sunday school teacher, Pastor’s aide, male chorus president and Juneteenth Holiday organizer.

TODD HOUSTON

BASKETBALL-SOCCER-GOLF

Houston graduated from Holy Cross in 1991. Todd was an intense competitor and it was this drive that led him to success in various sports. Todd’s aggressive play and speed made him a scoring machine in soccer. In the fall of 1989, his 23 goals led the region and helped Holy Cross to the regional finals. He was named to the NKY All-Star Team.

In basketball as a sophomore he played every game for a team that went to the regional finals. His junior year he became a starter averaging 17.7 points per game. Then came the senior year of 1990-1991. Todd averaged 18 points per game. They won the district title to advance to region. In the region they defeated Newport and Simon Kenton to face off against Holmes, who was state runner-up the year before, and had everybody back. In a double overtime game Houston had 24 points, converting 13 out of 14 free throws, in a 75-73 victory. He was named to the all-tournament team.

He continued his superior play in the state tournament averaging 22.3 points per game and being named to the all-tournament team.

He thanks his parents and coaches.

His most memorable game may have come as a freshman when he scored 36 points in just 2 quarters after being benched because of a disagreement with the Coach Eifert in class. There may or may not have been an apple involved.

TROY HOUSTON

BASKETBALL-BASEBALL

Houston graduated from Holy Cross High School. He was the heart and soul of Holy Cross basketball from 1987 to 1989. During this time the Indians compiled a 70-26 record, climaxing in 1989 with a 27-7 record and a spot in the Regional title game. His coach said he was the most complete player he had ever coached, stating he could play every spot on the floor, he could pass it, he could post-up taller players, he could shoot it with great range, and had a desire to win that was immeasurable. Opponents and sports writers echo these comment remarking on Houston’s “court smarts.”

One of Houston’s biggest game was a 25-point second half come back at St. Henry, who had not lost at home in 2 years.

In 1988, Holy Cross won their first district title in 16 years. In the regional they upset a heavily favored Highlands team in overtime.

In 1989, Houston averaged 15 points and 6 assist leading Holy Cross to the regional finals. In the semi-finals they beat Holmes 96-95 in what was called one of the best games in recent memory.

Houston was named Honorable-mention All-state after both his Junior and Senior years finishing with 2055 career points.

He was also an excellent baseball player. In 1989 he batted .523, and pitched a no-hitter against Holmes. He was named first team All-Region after both his Junior and Senior seasons.

He says his parents, coaches, teammates for their dedication and help in making him a better person, player, husband, and father.