Two of NKU’s online business programs named among top in the country by U.S. News and World Report

Two online programs in Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business have been ranked as top online programs in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Haile College’s Master of Accountancy (MAcc) program is ranked No. 71 in the country and the Master of Business Administration (MBA) program is ranked No. 102. This is the first time the Master of Accountancy program has made the list. In addition, NKU’s online MBA program has been ranked No. 62 when it comes to MBA programs for veterans.

“We are thrilled to be listed among the best online programs in the country once again this year. This achievement reflects Haile College’s dedication to providing an innovative approach to online education for our students,” says Dr. Hassan HassebElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business at NKU. “We are preparing future business leaders for success in the dynamic global landscape. It’s a testament to the hard work of our faculty and the dedication of our students.”

Haile College’s online Master of Accountancy program launched in the spring of 2021 and has graduated more than 100 students to date.

“We are excited that less than a year since its inception, our MAcc program has been ranked among the best in the country by U.S. News and World Report,” says J Human, MAcc program director. “Our graduates are on the cutting edge of knowledge in their field which has a significant impact on their professional growth post-graduation.”

“Each of these programs allows our students to be flexible in their work towards a master’s degree. The courses are offered in five- and seven-week options with staggered starts throughout the school year,” says Abdulla Al-Bahrani, associate dean of Haile College. “This allows us to accommodate our students based on their personal and professional needs. It’s truly a student-centered approach to learning.”

Since its launch in 2018, the online Master of Business Administration has been steadily climbing to the top 100 of the list with more than 1,000 graduates to date.

More than 550 online bachelor’s and master’s programs were evaluated on factors such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies for this year’s U.S. News and World Report rankings.