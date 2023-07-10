Rotary Club of Florence inducts 78th club president today, Julie Pile takes the gavel

The Rotary Club of Florence (@FlorenceRotary) will be hosting the Passing of the Gavel ceremony, a cherished tradition that symbolizes the transition of leadership of the club, today at noon.

This year, the club will welcome Julie Pile as its 78th President. Pile will assume the role from outgoing President Carrie Herrmann.

The Passing of the Gavel ceremony is a heartfelt ritual where each former president passes the gavel to their successor, signifying the continuity and unity of the club. It serves as a powerful reminder that the incoming president is not alone but rather supported by the collective strength and wisdom of the members.

The esteemed Jeanne Clark, Rotary District 6740 Governor, will be present at this special event and will administer Pile’s oath of office. Following the ceremony, she will engage the club in an engaging activity designed to enhance the Rotary experience.

The club extends a warm invitation to all current and former members, friends and community members to join this significant occasion.

The noon program will take place at the Florence Nature Center – Evelyn M. Kalb Gathering House, 7200 Nature Park Dr. in Florence. It will be live streamed on the club’s YouTube Channel here.