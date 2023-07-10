Boone County Fiscal Court gives first-reading approval for Point Arc residential home in Burlington

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

At a recent meeting of the Boone County Fiscal court, an ordinance was read for the first time changing a zoning map amendment and the concept development plan for a 2.37 acre tract of land from Office Two to Suburban Residential Two for property located at 6125 First Financial Drive in Boone County.

“This is for a detached single family residence,” said Todd Morgan from the Boone County Planning and Zoning. “It will be a residential care facility.”

It is being proposed by the Point Arc, a nonprofit based in Covington that provides independent living for adults with developmental disabiities. Point Arc operates 13 residential group homes around the region.

He showed slides depicting the property and also the house as it will look when it is finished.

The house will have six bedrooms, one guest room, 3 1/2 baths, a kitchen, dining room, living room, den, a laundry room, a front and back porch, and a two car garage. There will be 6,064 square feet.

A concept plan from back in 2007 tentatively identified the property as an office and day care, so that is the concept development plan that needs to be changed.

“It does blend into the area with houses on Kingsgate and also on Camsey Drive,” said Morgan. “The property was cleared early this year, but some trees exist along the property line.”

He said the plan is for six people with disabilities to live in the house.

“Would it be fair to say the white house right across the street is also owned by the Point/Arc,” said Judge Executive Gary Moore. “It is a residential living facility. It is the former McBee residence, and it is the same type of operation. We have never had any issues that I’m aware of with the current facility.”

Commissioner Cathy Flaig is very happy about the new facility.

“I was in the courthouse that night, and I sat in the hallway deliberately to listen to this because I think it is so wonderful,” she said. “I don’t care how the rest of you all vote, I think it is a really great project and really well needed in Boone County.”

Commissioner Chet Hand asked if staff would be on hand all the time at the facility and Morgan said yes, the plan is to have staff on hand at all time.

The second reading of the ordinance will be Tuesday, July 11, at the regular Fiscal Court meeting.

The vote at the Planning and Zoning meeting was unanimous.

“I live in the community behind it and no one is here tonight,” said Judge Moore. “I think it is a good project, and I support it.”