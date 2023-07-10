KY voter registrations increase, but rolls show only modest gain after deletion of 9,438 ineligable voters

The Kentucky Secretary of State has announced that in June, Kentucky’s voter registration jumped, but the voter rolls grew by just 670 when factoring in the removal of 9,348 ineligible voters.

“While over 10,000 voters registered in June, our biggest monthly number since November 2022, registration is flat for the month due to diligent work to remove ineligible voters,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

In June, 10,018 new voters registered. Removals included 7,049 deceased voters, 1,175 voters who were convicted of felonies, 734 who moved out of state, 306 who voluntarily de-registered, 83 who were adjudged mentally incompetent and one duplicate registration.

Republican registrants account for 45.9 percent of the electorate, with 1,593,476 voters. Republican registration increased by 2,020 voters, a .13 percent increase. Democratic registrants make up 44.1 percent of the electorate, with 1,529,360 voters. Democratic registration decreased by 2,562 voters, a .17 percent decrease.

There are 348,698 voters registered under other political affiliations, 10 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration increased by 1,212 voters, a .35 percent increase.

Office of Secretary of State