Secretary of State accepting entries for first ‘I Voted’ sticker design contest for Kentucky students

The Kentucky Secretary of State’s office is inviting all Kentucky students to participate in the inaugural “I Voted” sticker contest.

The contest is open to all Kentucky students from kindergarten to 12th grade. To enter, students need to send in their best design for an “I Voted” sticker. The winning sticker design will be handed out to voters in participating counties during the 2024 general election.

“Each year, my Office encourages civic participation among middle and high school students through an essay and slogan contest,” said Adams. “This sticker contest allows us to get our youngest Kentuckians involved as well.”

Interested students can send their design to sos.secretary@ky.gov by May 17 at 5 p.m. Entries should include the student’s name, school, address, and phone number, along with “I Voted Sticker Contest” in the email subject line. To be considered, pictures must be original work and include the words “I Voted.” Please upload in .JPEG or .PNG format.

The finalists will be chosen by the Secretary of State’s Office to go on a ballot which will be voted on during the 2024 Kentucky State Fair. The top vote getter’s design will be printed on stickers and sent to interested county clerks to provide to voters in November.

