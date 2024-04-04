Aviatra Accelerators’ third WOB Crawl April 27 to showcase 30 women-owned Covington businesses

Aviatra Accelerators has announced its third Women-Owned Business “Crawl” (WOB Crawl) in Downtown Covington will take place on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

The event will showcase over thirty women-owned businesses from retail shops to bars, restaurants, and service providers, celebrating the women entrepreneurs and businesses within the thriving Covington community including Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, Inspired Fashion, Crafts & Vines, Handzy, Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar, Covington Yoga, Grainwell and Purple Paisley Local Artisan Shop, among others.

“In 2023 we hosted two events – one in Covington and one in Over-the-Rhine; both were overwhelmingly successful, so we believe the spring event will be the best so far. Attendees have provided very positive feedback interacting with such a diverse range of women-owned businesses in Covington and the opportunity to personally support them,” said Jill Morenz, CEO of Aviatra Accelerators.

The crawl concept is a 2.5-mile walkable route. Attendees begin by checking in at Aviatra Accelerators located at 114 W. Pike St.in Covington between 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Each $20 ticket includes a map of participating businesses, a wristband granting access to exclusive discounts at each location, and entry into a raffle for various prizes donated by participating businesses.

The first 100 attendees will also receive a free pink reusable WOB Crawl shopping bag. Although check in for the crawl is from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the discounts available with the wristband will be offered throughout the entire day.

Event sponsors include ECDI Women’s Business Center, Revival Vintage Bottle Shop, Smith Law, Covington Business Council, and The City of Covington.

Aviatra Accelertors is a regional non-profit dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs with education, resources, and connection.

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets in advance, visit: www.aviatraaccelerators.org.

Aviatra Accelerators