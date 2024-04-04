The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) is honored to present the 2024 National Civics Bee on April 27 from 10 a.m. to noon at Northern Kentucky University’s (NKU) University Center Ballroom, at 20 Kenton Drive in Highland Heights.

The National Civics Bee is an initiative aimed at encouraging young Americans to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Organized in partnership with The Civic Trust of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and hosted by event sponsor the Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement, the live, quiz-style competition in Northern Kentucky will inspire middle schoolers to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.

Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber, will return this year as emcee. Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Michelle M. Keller will appear as guest speaker.

“Congratulations to the 20 remarkable middle school students who have earned their place in the live quiz competition,” said Dashai Thompson, Civics Bee Program Lead at the NKY Chamber. “This event serves as more than just a competition; their dedication to civics knowledge and the time they’ve invested are truly commendable. Let’s celebrate their achievements and the bright futures they’re shaping for themselves and our community.”

In January, students from Northern and Central Kentucky were invited to submit a 500-word essay to be considered for the live quiz event. Submissions were reviewed by a panel of judges, and 20 were selected to move forward in the competition.

The following 20 students will participate in the live quiz event on April 27, testing their civics knowledge:

• Annabel A., Beechwood High School (Fort Mitchell)

• Damia C-H., Covington Classical Academy (Covington)

• Josephine F., Edythe Jones Hayes Middle School (Lexington)

• Samantha M., Elkhorn Middle School (Frankfort)

• Jenna S., Gray Middle School (Union)

• Ebba L. and James O.T., Highlands Middle School (Fort Thomas)

• Jesse H. and Soileti P., Ludlow Independent (Ludlow)

• Amelia W., Peyton G. and Esa S., Mary A. Goetz Elementary (Ludlow)

• Hayden Z., Rector A. Jones Middle School (Florence)

• Brooklynn S., Luke J., Zoe D. and Zoey W., St. Henry Catholic School (Elsmere)

• Judith F., Tates Creek Middle School (Lexington)

• MaNae H., Twenhofel Middle School (Independence)

• Carmen D-R., Villa Madonna Academy (Villa Hills)

During the live quiz event on April 27, the students will compete in front of their friends, family, and an esteemed panel of judges, including Shauna Reilly, Director of NKU’s Institute for Student Research and Creative Activity; Dave Schroeder, Executive Director of the Kenton County Public Library; and Former Kentucky State Senator Jack Westwood. Students will be asked a series of questions related to how the American government was created, how it works today and historical questions about democracy.

The top three finalists will be awarded prizes and advance to the state finals, where they will compete against other regional finalists from across the Commonwealth. State finalists will be invited to the national competition in Washington, D.C. this fall.

The finalists and top winners will be awarded prizes, including $500 cash for the first-place student.

The National Civics Bee is free to attend. Learn more about the event at www.nkychamber.com/civicsbee.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce