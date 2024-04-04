Understanding the symptoms, causes, and management of Parkinson’s disease

By Dr. Zain Guduru

University of Kentucky

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a progressive neurological disorder that affects movement. Named after Dr. James Parkinson, who first described it in 1817, this condition currently affects millions of people worldwide.

April is recognized as Parkinson’s Disease Awareness Month, chosen because it is the birth month of Dr. Parkinson. While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, understanding its symptoms, causes, and management strategies can significantly improve the quality of life for those living with the condition.

What is Parkinson’s disease?

Parkinson’s disease primarily affects the brain’s nerve cells responsible for producing dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in movement regulation. As these cells degenerate or become impaired, dopamine levels drop, leading to the characteristic symptoms of Parkinson’s disease.

Symptoms of Parkinson’s disease

• Tremors: Involuntary shaking, usually starting in the hands or fingers. • Bradykinesia: Slowed movement and difficulty initiating movement. • Muscle Rigidity: Stiffness in the limbs or trunk, causing difficulty with movement. • Postural Instability: Impaired balance and coordination, leading to falls. • Non-Motor Symptoms: These can include depression, anxiety, cognitive changes, and sleep disturbances.

Causes of Parkinson’s Disease

The exact cause of Parkinson’s disease remains unknown, but it’s believed to involve a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Some potential factors that may contribute to the development of PD include:

• Genetic Mutations: Certain genetic mutations have been linked to an increased risk of Parkinson’s disease. • Environmental Factors: Exposure to toxins like pesticides, herbicides, and heavy metals may increase the risk. • Age: The risk of Parkinson’s disease increases with age, typically affecting individuals over the age of 60. • Brain Changes: Abnormal protein deposits in the brain, such as alpha-synuclein, are associated with Parkinson’s disease.

Managing Parkinson’s Disease

While there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, several treatment options can help manage its symptoms and improve quality of life:

• Medications: Dopamine replacement medications, such as levodopa, can help alleviate motor symptoms. • Physical Therapy: Exercise programs designed to improve flexibility, balance, and mobility can be beneficial. • Speech Therapy: Speech therapists can help with communication difficulties often associated with Parkinson’s disease. • Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS): In advanced cases, DBS surgery may be an option to help control motor symptoms. • Lifestyle Modifications: Eating a balanced diet, staying physically active, and managing stress can all contribute to better symptom management.

Parkinson’s disease is a complex condition that requires a multidisciplinary approach to management. While there is no cure, early diagnosis and appropriate treatment can significantly improve the quality of life for individuals living with PD. By raising awareness, supporting research, and implementing effective management strategies, we can work towards a better understanding and treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Dr. Zain Guduru, M.D., is a neurologist with the Kentucky Neuroscience Institute and assistant professor in the University of Kentucky College of Medicine.