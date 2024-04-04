Several tornadoes touched down in state, lots of water and wind damage; one vehicle fatality in NKY

After declaring a state of emergency as severe storms swept through the Commonwealth Monday and Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear joined emergency response officials to provide an update on the state’s ongoing response.

The Governor visited Prospect in Jefferson and Oldham counties and Fayette and Jessamine counties to see storm-impacted areas and meet with local officials and families. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman visited Ashland and Boyd County.

“I am always inspired by Kentuckians’ kindness and compassion toward one another. This challenge is no different. We see our neighbors helping their neighbors and communities coming together to provide those in need with shelter, a warm meal and often a hug to tell them it’s going to be OK. Thank you to everyone who’s out there doing anything to make a positive difference at this time,” Gov. Beshear said. “And a big thanks goes out to our first responders, who were there even in the midst of the storms, and certainly after, helping to ensure our people are safe, and often leaving their own families to help our families in their time of need.”

Kentucky Emergency Management (KYTC) Interim Director Dustin Heiser, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) Secretary Jim Gray, and Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commissioner PJ Burnett joined the Governor at the state Capitol to provide updates, which included:

• One weather-related fatality has been reported in Campbell County following a two-vehicle accident.

• The National Weather Service has confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Anderson, Bourbon, Nelson, Jessamine counties and in Prospect across Jefferson and Oldham counties. Possible tornadoes are being evaluated in Boyd, Harlan, Shelby and Simpson counties.

• Straight-line wind damage has been confirmed in Fayette, Mercer, Spencer and Woodford counties.

• Damage has been reported in more than 20 counties.

• Written disaster declarations have been received from Boyd, Clark, Fayette and Greenup counties and the cities of Ashland, Catlettsburg, Flatwoods, Greenup, Mt. Vernon and Raceland.

• Verbal disaster declarations have been received from Anderson, Bourbon, Elliott, Henry, Jefferson, Jessamine, Kenton and Union counties and the city of Louisville.

• Current power outages: 15,132.

• Most cellular phone service has been restored in Greenup, Carter and Boyd counties.

• The city of Catlettsburg has wastewater operating under emergency generator power. In Henry County, the main booster that feeds Eminence and New Castle that had lost power has been restored with no loss of water to customers.

• Emergency managers and other emergency personnel, including KSP and KYTC, are responding.

Counties have started the Federal Individual Assistance and Public Assistance Damage Assessments.

Those who have experienced storm damage should take photographs before cleaning up and report the damages to the local county emergency management officials.

People with questions about how to proceed with their insurance company after a disaster can find resources online at insurance.ky.gov or they can call the Department of Insurance at 502-564-3630. For more resources, click here and here.

KSP reported storm-related calls for service in Post 14 Ashland, Post 5 Campbellsburg and Post 16 Henderson post areas, including significant residential and commercial property damage. Troopers and telecommunicators monitored weather conditions, maintaining contact with the National Weather Service to assess the risks and prepare for law enforcement response. The agency will continue to assist Kentuckians and local first responders in communities impacted by the storms.

“Troopers and officers responded to calls for service throughout the evening,” said KSP Commissioner Burnett. “We stand ready to assist our citizens and local partners in any way to expedite the repair and rebuilding process.”

Yesterday, KYTC crews responded to reports of blocked roads primarily in Central and Eastern Kentucky caused by downed trees and powerlines. They cleared roads of large debris using heavy equipment and chainsaws to restore access for Kentuckians and assisted with power restoration efforts. Rolling roadblocks are expected today on Interstate Highway 64 in Eastern Kentucky and on Interstate Highway 75 in Fayette County as utility crews restore powerlines.

Fewer than 10 state roads are reported as blocked due to storm-related damage, including Kentucky Highway 3179 (Oil Well Road) in Barren County where a section of the road washed away, Kentucky Highway 393 in Oldham County as efforts continue to restore powerlines, and U.S. Highway 25 in Rockcastle County near the 0.5-mile marker due to a slide. If motorists encounter dark signals due to power loss, they should treat it as a four-way stop.

Gov. Beshear reported that 14 members of the Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Civil Engineer Squadron helped clear roadways in Prospect Wednesday. Working carefully to avoid fallen power lines with help from Louisville Gas & Electric and the Anchorage Fire Department, they removed several trees blocking access to about 100 homes. Airmen were on site just two hours after being notified. The debris was loaded onto trucks for removal, and road access was restored by 2 a.m. EDT.

“I want to thank our fast-acting transportation crews, local responders and Guard members who have worked non-stop to keep Kentuckians safe,” said Gov. Beshear. “Restoring these connections are critical not only for travelers, but first responders and utilities involved with power restoration, too.”

Flooded highways have been reported in Bath and Greenup counties, with the potential for more reports due to forecasted rain today. Kentuckians are reminded to never cross through flooded roadways. The Governor continues to remind Kentuckians to check traffic conditions before traveling at GoKy.ky.gov, as some roads remain blocked due to downed trees and power lines.

On Tuesday, April 2, Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency and activated the State Emergency Operations Center. Gov. Beshear closed all Executive Branch state office buildings Tuesday and activated the state’s price gouging laws to protect Kentuckians from overpriced goods and services as they clean up and recover from the storms. Consumers can report price gouging to the Office of the Attorney General.

The Disaster Distress Helpline, 800-985-5990, is a year-round, confidential crisis counseling and emotional support resource for survivors, responders, and anyone in the U.S./territories struggling with distress or other mental health concerns to any natural or human-caused disaster.