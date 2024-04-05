Prep Sports Report: Pouncy is first award-winning basketball senior to announce college commitment

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Cooper power forward Shaun Pouncy became the first award-winning senior in 9th Region boys basketball this season to announce a college commitment when he accepted a scholarship offer from Thomas More University last week.

Pouncy was voted first-team all-region by local coaches. He averaged 14.8 points and 9.0 rebounds per game and shot 68.9 percent (163 of 238) from the field to finish third in statewide statistics in that category.

Cooper made it to the 9th Region championship game and Pouncy was among the players named to the all-tournament team. His father and two uncles were also region all-tournament selections in high school.

The two seniors voted 9th Region Player of the Year by members of the Kentucky Association of Basketball Coaches were Covington Catholic forward Caden Miller and Highlands shooting guard Nathan Vinson. Neither of them has announced his college plans.

Miller was another senior voted first-team all-region by local coaches. The 6-foot-8 post player averaged 15.3 points and 10.5 rebounds for CovCath. He reportedly had offers from several college programs, including Missouri and Eastern Kentucky.

Vinson, who averaged 17.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, was being recruited by Mount St. Joseph and Centre, according to Highlands coach Kevin Listerman.

Another local senior drawing interest from Centre is Villa Madonna’s 6-foot-7 center Henry Thole, who averaged 17.8 points and 15.4 rebounds per game and was voted Division III Player of the Year by local coaches. He had the third highest rebounding average in Kentucky high school basketball last season and set a school record.

9th Region All “A” Classic baseball semifinals set for Sunday

Due to inclement weather this week, semifinal games in the 9th Region All “A” Classic baseball tournament had to be rescheduled for Sunday at Meinken Field in Covington.

The matchups will be St. Henry vs. Newport Central Catholic at 1:30 p.m. and defending champion Beechwood vs. Holy Cross at 4 p.m. The winners will advance to the title game that’s set for 7 p.m. Monday at Thomas More Field in Florence.

In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Beechwood knocked off Newport, 16-0, to post its fifth straight win and push its season record to 7-3. The Tigers have won four of the last five 9th Region All “A” Classic tournaments under coach Kevin Gray.

Region champions will face off in eight sectional games to determine the field for the state tournament that’s scheduled for April 27-28 at a site to be determined. Last year, Walton-Verona won the 8th Region title and was runner-up in the state tournament.

In the opening game of this year’s 8th Region tournament, Walton-Verona will host Cornerstone Christian Academy at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Brossart and Calvary Christian have already been eliminated in the 10th Region tournament.

Former N.Ky. high school wrestlers win collegiate national titles

Two former Northern Kentucky high school wrestlers — Ryan Moore of Walton-Verona and Cole Thomas of Ryle — won back-to-back weight class titles at the National Collegiate Wrestling Association championships last month.

As members of the Thomas More University team, Moore won the 141-pound title with a 5-0 record and Thomas went 6-0 in the 149-pound bracket during the national tournament for college wrestlers who are not eligible for NCAA championships.

Thomas More is making the transition to NCAA Division II and won’t become eligible to compete for championships at that level until the 2025-26 academic year.

Another member of the Saints team — Daulton Mayer of Walton-Verona – placed third in the 285-pound weight class at the NCWA national tournament. He pinned five of his six opponents and now holds TMU team records for most wins in a season (41) and career (128).