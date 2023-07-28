The Carnegie’s third and final production of its Summer Theatre Series, Guys and Dolls, starts Sat.

The Carnegie lands a theatrical trifecta with the third and final production in its Summer Theatre Series: GUYS AND DOLLS, a musical fable of Broadway that runs July 29-August 18.

Based on a story and characters by Damon Runyon, with music and lyrics by Frank Loesser and book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows, Guys and Dolls will be directed and choreographed by Eric Byrd, who returns to The Carnegie after staging last summer’s critically acclaimed production of RENT.

GUYS AND DOLLS is musical theatre at its showstopping best.

There’s a reason it’s lauded as “the greatest musical of all time” and a “Broadway masterpiece.” The original production received perhaps the most unanimously ecstatic reviews in Broadway history and won five Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The 1992 revival received four more Tonys, including Best Revival.

Set in bustling 1950s Manhattan, this colorful classic follows a rowdy bunch of gamblers and showgirls in a wild game of chance and love. GUYS AND DOLLS features some of the most memorable showtunes of all time, including “Luck Be a Lady,” “I’ve Never Been in Love Before,” and the irrepressible anthem “Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat.”

GUYS AND DOLLS will be brought to life by Director/Choreographer Eric Byrd, and Music Director Steve Goers.

“Regarded as a perfect musical comedy, GUYS AND DOLLS is a delightful close to our Summer Theatre Series,” said Director of Theatre, Tyler Gabbard. “Our production will transport audiences to the streets of Manhattan, where high-rolling gamblers, puritanical missionaries and ambitious showgirls test their luck in a risky game of chance and love.”

Christopher Wells stars as Nathan Detroit, a gambler, con-man and long-time fiancé of Miss Adelaide played by Annalese Fusaro. Jackson Reagin and Gracie Parker are the romantic heart of the show as Sky Masterson and Sarah Brown.

Dain Paige returns to The Carnegie stage as Arvide Abernathy after starring in their 2018 production of WILLY WONKA as Willy Wonka. Aaron Marshall delivers the showstopping “Sit Down You’re Rockin’ the Boat” as Nicely Nicely Johnson.

The ensemble includes: Caroline Bowers, Monique Churchill, Matthew Danforth, Montez O. Jenkins Copeland, Ethan Kuchta, Eliza Levy, Aaron Marshall, Andres Martinez, Tomi Newman, Maddie Osment, Dain Paige, Anderson Rothwell, Julia Schick, Spencer Stanley.



Rounding out the creative team are Tyler Gabbard (scenic designer), Erin Donnelly (costume designer), Alaina Pizzoferrato (lighting designer), and Avery Reynolds (sound designer). Carissa Gandenberger is the production stage manager.



Tickets to GUYS AND DOLLS may be purchased by calling (859) 957-1940 or by visiting thecarnegie.com.