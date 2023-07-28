Art Lander’s Outdoors: Butler Lake offers fishing, boating minutes from downtown Carrollton

This is the sixteenth article in an occasional series on small lakes in central and eastern Kentucky.

Butler Lake is located in Carroll County, just east of downtown Carrollton, off Ky. 227, in General Butler State Resort Park.

The 28.4-acre lake was impounded from a small stream that flows into the Kentucky River near Lock #1.

Fish Species / Special Fishing Regulations

Largemouth Bass: There is a 12 to 15-inch protective slot limit. All fish between 12 and 15 inches must be released. The daily creel is six bass per angler.

Catfish: There are two species of catfish in the lake — channel catfish and flathead catfish. There’s a 12-inch minimum size limit for all catfish species, and no daily creel limit.

Sunfish: There are two species of sunfish in the lake — Bluegill and Redear Sunfish. There’s no minimum size limit for sunfish, and 20-fish daily creel limit on sunfish combined.

Crappie: There are two species of crappie in the lake — White Crappie and Black Crappie. There’s no minimum size limit for crappie, and a 20-fish daily creel limit.

Live shad may not be possessed, or used for fishing.

Fishing Pier and Bank Access

There is a handicapped accessible fishing pier off Ky-227, just north of the park entrance.

There’s lots of room to fish from the banks along the lake.

On the south shore of the lake there’s a concrete sidewalk, rock walls and mowed grass along the lake shore. On the north shore of the lake the 1.6-mile unimproved Butler Lake trail parallels the lakeshore through the woods, offering many opportunities to cast into lightly-fished waters.

Recent Fish Stockings

In 2019 and 2021 710 channel catfish were released in the lake. In 2019 614 largemouth bass were stocked.

Fish Attractors

There are no fish attractors.

Boating Access

The lake is open year-round for boating and fishing, and is open to non-motorized boats only. There is no boat launching ramp, but good access to the lake for carrying down kayaks and canoes.

The boat dock is open from late spring through the end of October on weekends and holidays. Rental canoes, kayaks, and pedal boats are available. The rental fee schedule is: kayak, $5, double kayak, $10, and canoe, $10.

No swimming in the lake is allowed.

General Butler State Resort Park is named for General William O. Butler, a soldier in the War of 1812 and the Mexican-American War. Visitors can tour the Butler-Turpin Historic home built in 1859.

The 791-acre park has a 53-room lodge, cottages, conference center, restaurant, and a 100-site campground. There are eight trails for hiking and one mountain biking trail, great opportunities for bird watching year-round, picnic grounds and shelters that can be rented for special events.

For more information on park facilities and activities visit parks.ky.gov.