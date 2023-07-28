St. Elizabeth Healthcare Edgewood gets prestigious 5-star rating from CMS, one of only five in Kentucky

St. Elizabeth Edgewood, a leading healthcare provider in Greater Cincinnati, recently received a prestigious 5-star rating from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

This recognition solidifies St. Elizabeth Healthcare’s commitment to delivering outstanding patient care, excellence in clinical outcomes and exceptional service to the community. As a recipient of the CMS 5-star rating, St. Elizabeth joins an elite group of healthcare organizations recognized for exceptional performance and commitment to quality improvement.

St. Elizabeth is one of only five CMS 5-star hospitals in Kentucky and one of only 483 CMS 5-star hospitals nationwide.

The CMS star ratings are based on a comprehensive evaluation of various quality measures, including patient experience, clinical outcomes, safety, and efficiency of care. Achieving a 5-star rating is a testament to the hospital’s unwavering dedication to providing the highest level of healthcare and meeting the stringent standards set by CMS.

“We are honored to receive this exceptional recognition from CMS,” said Garren Colvin, St. Elizabeth President & CEO. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire healthcare team who consistently go above and beyond to provide exceptional care to our patients every day. It also validates our commitment to continuously improving the quality of care we deliver and the overall patient experience we provide.”

The CMS 5-star rating reflects a hospital’s commitment to delivering patient-centered care through evidence-based practices and innovative approaches. At St. Elizabeth, a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals strive to ensure that every patient receives individualized, compassionate care tailored to their unique needs.

The rating serves as a valuable tool for patients and their families, helping them make informed decisions about their healthcare by identifying facilities that excel in superior care and outcomes.

In addition to the CMS 5-star rating, St. Elizabeth has consistently received high accolades from reputable healthcare organizations regarding quality and safety. This achievement underscores the hospital’s ongoing efforts to provide safe, efficient, and high-quality care to the community.

“We express our heartfelt gratitude to the physicians, nurses, other associates, and volunteers whose unwavering dedication and expertise contribute to this remarkable achievement,” says Dr. Jim Horn, Patient Services Officer. “We also extend our appreciation to the community for entrusting their healthcare needs to St. Elizabeth and for the ongoing support we receive.”

For more information, visit www.stelizabeth.com

St. Elizabeth Healthcare