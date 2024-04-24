St. Elizabeth Healthcare to open doors of new Cancer Center-Dearborn in Southeastern Indiana

St. Elizabeth Healthcare will officially open the doors of the St. Elizabeth Cancer Center-Dearborn on Monday, April 29, providing cutting-edge cancer care and easier access to cancer screenings, prevention and treatment for patients in Southeastern Indiana.

“The opening of the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Cancer Center is a significant milestone in our goal to provide compassionate, top-tier cancer care,” said Garren Colvin, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We believe everyone in our community deserves world-class care close to home, and that’s exactly what we’re bringing to Southeastern Indiana.”

The new, three-story, 66,000-square-foot facility promotes comprehensive cancer care under one roof, providing healing and innovation while bringing advanced treatment to Dearborn and the surrounding counties. Offering state-of-the-art technologies, including on-site radiation oncology for treating a wide array of cancers such as breast, lung, prostate, and colon cancers, the center integrates highly precise radiation oncology services with current treatment plans including infusion services.

The Dearborn Cancer Center will be adjacent to a new St. Elizabeth Dearborn Hospital, expected to open in 2027.

Some of the features patients, associates, and visitors will have access to include:



• Precision medicine and genomic health

• Proactive education, screening and prevention services

• Innovative diagnostic technology

• Comprehensive oncology expertise

• Holistic and preventative care

• Survivorship support programs

• Advanced support services for care plans

“The Dearborn Cancer Center is a testament to our commitment to revolutionizing cancer care,” said Douglas Flora, MD, Executive Medical Director of Oncology Services at St. Elizabeth Healthcare. “We envision a world where we can detect cancer early and treat it effectively with our multidisciplinary team and advanced technology. We’re poised to make a substantial impact on the lives of those we serve – promoting both health and healing right here in Indiana.”

For more details about the services offered at the St. Elizabeth Dearborn Cancer Center, please visit stelizabeth.com.

