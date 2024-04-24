34th annual Law Day, celebrating rule of law, swearing in new lawyers, is Thursday in Frankfort

The Supreme Court of Kentucky’s 34th annual Law Day celebration will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday in the House of Representatives Chamber on the third floor of the state Capitol in Frankfort.

The celebration will feature Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman as the keynote speaker, with opening remarks by Supreme Court Chief Justice Laurance B. VanMeter.

Forty law students who have passed the Kentucky Bar Exam will be sworn in as new attorneys.

Supreme Court Clerk Katie Bing will administer the constitutional oath to the incoming attorneys, while Kentucky Bar Association President W. Fletcher Schrock will provide remarks and present the new attorneys.

The 2024 American Bar Association Law Day theme, “Voices of Democracy,” acknowledges that in democracies, the people rule. For nearly 250 years, Americans have expressed their political views and wishes by voting in elections.

Law Day is set aside to celebrate the rule of law in a free society. Established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1958, Law Day is a day for Americans to celebrate their liberties and rededicate themselves to the ideals of equality and justice under the law in relation to each other and other nations. In 1961, President John F. Kennedy proclaimed every May 1 as Law Day, U.S.A.

Law Day is celebrated annually across the country around May 1 to commemorate the role of law in our society and cultivate a deeper understanding of the legal profession. The Supreme Court is hosting its Law Day event April 25, due to the Kentucky Derby events that will be taking place on May 1.

Kentucky Supreme Court