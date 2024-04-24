Mike Tussey: The Merry Month of May means it’s time for the NKY Senior Games beginning May 2

The 2024 Spring Senior Games will begin next Thursday May 2 and run through May 24.

The Sun will shine and the fun begins next week so it’s time to make your plans today.

It’s all about Fun, Fitness, Competition and Camaraderie and you and your friends are invited.

If you’re 50 and over you have a tremendous opportunity to get out of the house and meet new friends and become active.

The age bracket will be determined by the participant’s age as of the date of the event. Participants must be 50 or older before May 1.

Competition will be held by ace bracket as requirements allow.

There are many events in which to compete such as Basketball Sport Shooting, Billiards, Bocce, Bowling, Chair Volleyball, Cornhole, Euchre, Mini Gold Pickle Ball, Shuffleboard, Skittles, Snowman Toss, Table Top Games, and even a Sock Hop Dance.

The events span from Sports of all Sorts in Florence, Tower Park in Fort Thomas, Perry Community Center in Alexandria, Larue Lanes in Highland Heights, and the Boone County Main Library in Burlington.

The Senior Games Awards will be presented to the first, second, and third place finishers in each event in each age group for both Men and Women.

The Kentucky State Games Official Rules will be followed with Kentucky Senior Games modifications.

Take it from me, you will love it all. You will meet new friends instantly and create magic moments you will want to tell your friends about.

One of the most enjoyable is always the Awards Luncheon where it will be time to take more photos of your wonderful experience.

Certainly, you likely have lots of questions so here are important key contacts to address them to :

• Chairman Paul Ankenbauer with the Boone County Parks, pankenbauer@boonecountyky.org

• Joe Christofield, jchristofield@fortmitchell.com, 859-282-1885

• Boone County Parks, 859-334-2117

Be sure and check the Northern Kentucky Senior Games 2024 Spring Edition brochure for all the information such as the days, times and locations as well as reviewing the entry forms.

The Base entry fee is $15; add $8 if Bowling and if entering the Golf competition an optional Golf Cart Fee of $9 is payable at tee time at World of Golf-Florence for 9 holes.

If competing at the Kenton County Golf Courses-Independence the Golf Cart Fee is $16 also payable at tee time for 18 holes.

From the entry form you can review the games and register as to what you plan on attending.

The entry form also notes the costs for bowling and golf fees.

By the way, if you register after the Pre-Registration Deadline which was April 19, there “may be” some souvenir T shirts still available. Be sure and check!

As always our weather has a lot to do with outdoor events. Please note that due to scheduling conflicts games cancelled due to weather conditions will not be rescheduled and no refunds will be given.

For additional information you may contact:

• Fort Thomas Recreation Department, 859-781-1700

• Kenton County Parks, 859-525-PLAY

Having participated in the Senior Games for several years, I can strongly recommend joining the competition in as many events as you can.

With regard to the Kentucky State Games, local participation is not required to qualify for the state games competition.

However, you are encouraged to participate at the Kentucky State Senior Games in Frankfort. Contact them at 502-320-2264 or at www.kentuckyseniorgames.com.

In fact, I still have and cherish the several medals I earned and the friendships that were made throughout the competition.

So, for those of you who competed for years in your younger days, the Thrill of Victory and the Agony of Defeat — with tons of laughs and smiles — will once again be there for sure.

Let the games begin.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.