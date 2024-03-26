St. Elizabeth’s Garren Colvin to speak at Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon

Garren Colvin, president and CEO of St. Elizabeth Healthcare, has been leading Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati to be a healthier region as a part of St. Elizabeth Healthcare for more than 40 years.

On April 18, he will be the guest speaker at the Covington Business Council’s monthly luncheon on “Investing in the Health of the Business Community.”

A native of Ludlow, Colvin first joined St. Elizabeth in 1983 as a student co-op in the finance department. After college, he held a variety of roles in accounting, finance and operations, becoming the Chief Financial Officer in 2001 and the Chief Operating Officer in 2011. During those years, Colvin was instrumental in the merger of the former St. Luke Hospitals and St. Elizabeth Medical Center in 2008 and he provided key expertise during the consolidation of Patient First and Summit Medical Groups into St. Elizabeth Physicians in 2010.

In June 2015, Colvin was named St. Elizabeth Healthcare President and CEO. Among the system’s highlights since that time, St. Elizabeth opened a state-of-the art cancer center and a regional heart and vascular center adjacent to the hospital’s Edgewood, KY, campus, to address critical health needs in the region. As a result, lung cancer screenings have increased by 25%, placing St. Elizabeth among the top 5% in the nation and heart disease-related deaths have been reduced in the region by 15%. He also led the community through a time of crisis during the COVID-19 pandemic as St. Elizabeth answered the call to serve when and where the community needed it most. In 2020, Colvin was responsible for expanding St. Elizabeth’s services into Southeastern Indiana with the acquisition of the former Highpoint Health.

During his tenure, St. Elizabeth has become known for its high quality, being named as the #1 ranked hospital in Kentucky according to U.S. News and World Report. Currently, Colvin is responsible for overseeing five hospitals across Northern Kentucky and Southeastern Indiana. The largest employer in Northern Kentucky, St. Elizabeth currently has more than 10,000 associates and a Medical Staff of nearly 1,600 physicians and advanced practice providers.

Throughout his career, Colvin has maintained a focus on St. Elizabeth’s mission of providing comprehensive and compassionate care that improves the health of the people St. Elizabeth serves. The system provides more than $100 million annually in community benefit and has been a long-time supporter of non-profit groups. Colvin has contributed directly to that by serving in a variety of leadership roles, including as Chair of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, President of the Kentucky Hospital Association, Co-Chair of Covington Life Sciences Partners, and board member of Foundation for Healthy Kentucky, Prichard Committee, Kentucky Health Collaborative, OneNKY Alliance, Northern Kentucky Tri-Ed Development, and the Diocesan Financial Council.

Colvin earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Business Administration from Thomas More University in 1986 and a Master of Business Administration from Northern Kentucky University in 1996.

