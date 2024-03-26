Enzweiler Building Institute accepting enrollment for Skilled Trades Summer Camps for grades 10-12

The Enzweiler Building Institute, in partnership with NaviGo College and Career Prep Services, has announced open enrollment for its Skilled Trades Summer Camps.

The innovative programs are designed for high school students entering grades 10-12, and are dedicated to nurturing student talents and interests in the construction trades.

Skilled Trades Camps offer four separate sessions throughout the month of June, providing a number opportunities for students to explore and develop their skills in various construction fields.

“At the Enzweiler Building Institute, we believe in empowering the next generation of leaders and innovators in construction,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky and Enzweiler president. “Skilled Trades Camps provide a platform for students to discover their talents, passion for the trades, and unleash their potential if they choose construction as their future career.”

Each camp session is led by experienced trade professionals who are experts in their respective fields, ensuring that students receive high-quality instruction and guidance. Participants will engage in hands-on activities, collaborative projects, and immersive learning experiences, fostering creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving skills.

Camp schedules include hands-on experiences in the fields of carpentry, electric, HVAC, plumbing, welding and more with a focus on the following:

• Construction safety and proper use of hand-tools

• Blueprint reading

• Tape measure usage

• Framing

• Drywall systems

• Brazing, soldering, welding

The camp sessions will also highlight guest speakers from industry, field trips, soft-skills coaching, employer and career exploration fairs. Lunch is provided each day of the camp for attendees.

Students may signup for one of the following four sessions:

• June 3-5: Erlangers, 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger

• June 5-7: Erlanger, 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger

• June 17-19: Covington, 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington

• June 19-21: Covington, 3923 Winston Avenue in Covington

“We are excited to offer students the opportunity to delve into their passions and interests in a supportive and dynamic environment focused on the construction trades,” said Miller. “Skilled Trades Camps aim to inspire, challenge, and ignite a lifelong love for the industry as well as a rewarding career.”

Registration for Skilled Trades Camps is now open. Enrollment is limited, so interested students are encouraged to sign up early to ensure session availability.

To learn more about the program or to enroll, visit the online Skilled Trades Camp enrollment page. Applications are due by May 3. Students accepted into the camps will be notified by May 15.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky