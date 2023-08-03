2023 Prep Football Previews: Dayton defensive standout delayed graduation to play final season

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Caleb Crutchfield is an exceptional student who completed the requirements for a high school diploma in three years and began taking college courses through the Young Scholars Academy at Northern Kentucky University.
He could’ve skipped his senior year at Dayton High School and enrolled in college for the upcoming fall semester, but he wanted to play one last season with the Greendevils football team.
“Football is my life,” said the 6-foot, 140-pound two-way starter. “I literally live for this.”
Crutchfield is one of 14 seniors on the current roster who have taken part in the revival of the Dayton football program. Over the last four years, the Greendevils have compiled a 20-24 record under head coach Jesse Herbst. Before he took over, the program had a total of 16 wins in 11 previous seasons.
Most of the seniors were starters on last year’s 6-6 team and they expect to do even better this season.
“We have a lot of chemistry together,” Crutchfield said. “We’ve been playing together our whole lives and have a lot of experience. Everybody is coming in with the same attitude. We’re taking this year serious being seniors.”
Crutchfield is a defensive safety who made 84 tackles and intercepted two passes last season. His teammates gave him with the nickname “Crush” after he made two game-saving stops during his sophomore season.
“No senior has worked harder 365 days a year for four years than Crush,” coach Herbst said. “He literally only missed one off-season workout his entire high school career. He is a leader in the classroom, weight room, locker room and on the field.”
Five other seniors who made 59 or more tackles last season are also returning to Dayton’s defensive lineup. The list includes defensive backs Mason Johnson and Eric Simpson, linebackers Enrique Soard and Landon Graham and lineman DeAngelo Jimenez, who had a team-high 12 tackles for a loss, including one quarterback sack.
There were only eight seniors on Dayton’s roster last year, but one of the graduates was starting quarterback Landyn Hopper, who provided more than 3,000 yards and 23 touchdowns with his rushing and passing.
Crutchfield said this year’s backfield will include junior quarterback Chad Nickell and senior running backs Eric Puchta, Johnson and Jimenez. The Greendevils also have junior Peyton Young, a 6-foot, 240-pound center, returning to anchor the offensive line.
“Primarily, we’re a run-heavy offense,” Crutchfield said. “We’re going to have Jimenez stepping off the line and into our backfield. He’s going to be getting the ball going up the middle and then Puchta and Johnson are going to be outside threats.”
Crutchfield will be playing tight end on offense, but he expects defense to be the strongest part of this year’s Dayton team that will compete in a new Class 1A district with Bellevue, Newport and Newport Central Catholic.
“We have a lot of experience on defense,” he said. “Everybody has been playing those positions and know their jobs.”
DAYTON GREENDEVILS
2022 SEASON: 6-6 record, lost in second round of Class 1A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 1A, District 3 with Bellevue, Newport, Newport Central Catholic.
HEAD COACH: Jesse Herbst (20-24 in four seasons at Dayton).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – at Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.
Aug. 25 – PENDLETON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 1 – at Owen County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 8 – LUDLOW, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Lexington Sayre, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 – at Marion County,3 p.m.
Oct. 6 – BELLEVUE, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Newport Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – TRIMBLE COUNTY, 7 p.m.
OTHER 2023 PREP FOOTBALL PREVIEWS