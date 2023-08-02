UK football’s 2023 schedule posters available Saturday at participating Kroger locations

Kentucky football’s 2023 schedule poster will be available at area Kroger locations beginning Saturday morning.
The poster, presented by Kroger, will be distributed for free at area Kroger locations in Kentucky and southern Indiana starting Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8 a.m. Posters will also be given out at Kentucky Football Fan Day on Saturday.
The design showcases some of the pageantry of gameday in Kroger Field alongside the Wildcats’ 2023 schedule. An overhead view of Kroger Field is showcased as day turns to night and the Wildcat Marching Band plays on the field just before the team emerges from the locker room.
Click here for a list of all participating Kroger locations.
The Wildcats begin the 2023 season begins Sept. 2 in Kroger Field against Miami (Ohio). The Wildcats’ first three games of the season will be at home — vs. EKU on Sept. 9 and vs. Akron on Sept. 16. UK’s SEC home opener will be Sept. 30 vs. Florida.
Fans interested in season-ticket purchases for the highly-anticipated 2023 season can visit UKFootballTix.com for ticket prices and more information. Ticket packages start at just $225, offering significant savings over single-game ticket prices. Additionally, single-game ticket inventory for some of the most in-demand home matchups are already extremely limited, so fans hoping to guarantee a primary ticket spot for those games are encouraged to consider season-ticket options.
Fans may work together with a personal ticketing consultant to compare and purchase available seat locations by requesting a call or by contacting the UK Sales Office at 800-928-2287, Option 1.
UK Athletics and REVELxp have teamed up once again this year to offer turnkey, hassle-free tailgating for Kentucky football fans. All tailgates are located steps away from Kroger Field and offer a variety of package offerings to accommodate all groups. To learn more about tailgate packages, visit revelxp.com.
Students interested in ticket options should visit UKStudentTix.com for complete information on football and men’s basketball ticketing and to learn more about student season passes and single-game options. The season pass request window has concluded as of Friday, July 28 and information about single-game student tickets will be available in mid-August.
Fans eager to get a first look at the 2023 Wildcats are invited to Kentucky Football Fan Day Saturday, Aug. 5.
The main attraction for the popular annual event will be open practice on the practice fields at the Joe Craft Football Training Center from 11 a.m. to approximately 12:45 p.m.
Fan Day is open to the public and admission is free. Free parking will be available in the blue lot at Kroger Field. Fans can begin entering the facility at 10 a.m. at the practice field gate in the plaza outside Gate 12 of Kroger Field.
Fan Day will be the first Saturday practice of fall camp, marking the conclusion of the first week of on-field training for the 2023 season.
UK Now