2023 Prep Football Previews: Returning quarterback will play dual roles in Lloyd’s offense this season

By Blake Lehmann
NKyTribune sports reporter
When Lloyd starting quarterback Kaleb Evans went down with a broken collarbone in the first game of the 2022 season last August, sophomore Isaiah Sebastian was expected to step up and take on the responsibility of running the Juggernauts’ offense.
At first, Sebastian wasn’t sure he was ready for the role, but he ended up leading the team through a 10-4 season that ended in the semifinals of the Class 2A playoffs.
“It was weird at first. I wasn’t expecting such a big role,” Sebastian said. “After two weeks, I felt pretty good. And after that it felt normal, and I felt confident.”
That confidence showed on the stat sheet. The wide receiver turned quarterback provided 1,675 yards of offense – 757 yards passing and 918 rushing – while accounting for 21 of the team’s 47 touchdowns.
Sebastian didn’t just prove to be an exceptional athlete on offense. At defensive back, he had 44 tackles and eight interceptions, including two pick-sixes. He also returned at punt for a touchdown against Grant County.
With last year’s success and a fully healed Evans back in the lineup, Sebastian is expected to have a hybrid role on offense this year. The junior will return to wideout while also taking snaps under center on some plays.
“It’ll all just depends on which offense we’re in and who we’re playing against,” he said of his dual positions. Lloyd fans will see how it works in the first three games on the school’s new synthetic turf field.
A big part of the Juggernauts’ punch on offense last year was senior running back Kaiden Zulager, who rushed for 1,467 yards and 20 touchdowns. Sebastian said the team found a player to fill the role of leading ball carrier.
“I’m confident in our new running back Yurli Collins to fill his shoes,” Sebastian said. “Yurli’s just as good.”
Lloyd will have their entire offensive line back this season, something Sebastian knows is a major key to the team’s success. “Without them, we can’t go,” he said. “They get us going every game.”
Defensively, head coach Kyle Niederman has five of the top six tacklers back from last year. The leaders in that category were defensive backs Elijah Westwood with 106, followed by Collins with 96 and John Crim with 79.
“I expect us to do big things because we’re all experienced,” Sebastian said. “All of the defensive backs are returning … so I feel very confident in our secondary as well as our whole defense.”
Lloyd was bumped up to Class 3A during the offseason, moving into a new district with three new teams in Lexington Catholic, Bourbon County and Pendleton County. With those names on the schedule, Sebastian said the Juggernauts are excited for a new challenge.
“We’re happy about it,” Sebastian said. “We’re going to see something new, but we’re still approaching things the same way.”
LLOYD JUGGERNAUTS
2022 SEASON: 10-4 record, lost in semifinals of Class 2A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 3A, District 5 with Bourbon County, Lexington Catholic, Pendleton County.
HEAD COACH: Kyle Niederman (23-19 in four seasons at Lloyd).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – NEWPORT CENTRAL CATHOLIC, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – BOONE COUNTY, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – HOLMES, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Bardstown Bethlehem, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – at Brossart, 7 p.m.
Sept. 22 – NEWPORT, 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 – LEXINGTON CATHOLIC, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – BOURBON COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Scott, 7 p.m.
