Athletic directors will receive awards during N.Ky. Sports Hall of Fame summer reunion on Wednesday

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The current athletic director at Thomas More University and a former athletic director at Northern Kentucky University will receive awards at the Northern Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame summer reunion on Wednesday at The Gardens of Park Hills.

The public is invited to the event that begins at 5 p.m. Admission will be $10 cash with Skyline, barbeque and other food options. There will be split-the-pot and other raffles.

During the reunion, five awards will be presented by master of ceremonies Joe Dannemann, a sports reporter for Fox 19 television. The award-winners are:

Jane Meier, former athletic director at NKU, will receive Pat Scott Lifetime Achievement Award. After spending 10 years coaching women’s sports at NKU, she served as athletic director for 21 years. Meier has received five national leadership awards, including 2001 Administrator of the Year by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.

Bill Brauns, hall of fame board member, will receive James “Tiny” Steffen Humanitarian Award. As a board member of the Big Steff Foundation for 30 years, he helped provide food and services to senior citizens and the less fortunate in Campbell County. He also provides services to Parish Kitchen, Bellevue Vets and local churches.

Terry Connor, athletic director at TMU, will receive Dr. James Claypool Pioneer Award. He was men’s head basketball coach from 1998 to 2007 before becoming athletic director. He was instrumental in adding football, soccer, lacrosse and track programs to the athletic department and is now guiding the transition to NCAA Division II membership.

Rodney Hamilton, long-time softball player, will receive Tom Fricke Service Award. He played on several successful softball teams and became a member of the Cincinnati Red Stockings vintage baseball team. He was selected to throw out the first pitch at a Reds game for making a comeback to the Red Stockings after accident that resulted in the loss of a leg.

Dave Epplen, long-time umpire, will receive Bill Cappel Volunteerism Award. The former Thomas More baseball player has served local athletes for 30 years as umpire for District 28 Knothole and Northern Kentucky high school baseball games.