2023 Prep Football Previews: Ryle senior quarterback plans to be double-threat on offense once again

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Friday, Aug. 18. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Blake Lehmann
NKyTribune sports reporter
Even though the Ryle football team lost two of the top three receivers on last year’s team to graduation, it’ll be business as usual for senior dual-threat quarterback Logan Verax. He’ll continue making plays with his feet while also looking for new passing weapons to step up around him.
“I think energy is a big part of our strategy on offense, and a big part of that is me being able to run the football,” said the 6-foot-3, 185-pound college prospect.
The Raiders finished 6-6 last season with Verax behind center. He led the team in rushing with 605 yards and 12 touchdowns while passing for 2,018 yards and 17 TDs.
Going into his senior season, Verax has passed for 4,690 yards and 39 touchdowns in 33 games over three seasons. The Ryle career records in those categories are 5,421 yards and 48 TDs set by 2017 graduate Tanner Morgan, who went on to play quarterback at the University of Minnesota.
Verax has also drawn interest from college recruiters, including some Division I offers from Eastern Kentucky, Valparaiso and Dayton.
“I have a few offers on the table, but I feel like a big season will help in my recruitment,” he said.
The veteran quarterback will have one familiar face at receiver this season. Landon Lorms is a junior who caught 26 passes for 361 yards and one touchdown. He was second in receiving yards behind graduate Kaden Gardner, who was Verax’s top target the last two years.
Up front, the Raiders will have two returning offensive linemen – a key component in Verax’s success. He complimented the progress of his new O-line over the course of preseason practice.
“They gained a bit of experience with our last scrimmage, and practice is shaping up good for our O-line,” he said.
On defense, coach Mike Engler and his staff have been working to improve on last season when the Raiders allowed more than 300 yards per game. Two of the top three tacklers returning from that team are linebackers Jacob Savage and Beau Faul.
“We have a young stud in Jacob Savage, he’ll be our middle linebacker on a defense that’s starting to come together,” Verax said of the sophomore who made a team-high 93 stops in his varsity debut.
Ryle will play in a new Class 6A district set up by the statewide realignment. Their three opponents will be Simon Kenton, Campbell County and Great Crossing, a team replacing Dixie Heights that was moved to Class 5A.
“It’ll be a little weird not having Dixie in our district because they were a district rival,” Verax said. “We’ll still be excited to play Great Crossing since they’ll be a new team for us to play.”
In the opening round of the Class 6A playoffs, the Raiders and their district cohorts will be tasked with playing against Louisville teams, including Trinity and Ballard. Verax acknowledged the challenges that come with facing those state powers, but he has confidence in himself and his team to get the job done when the time comes.
“They’re great teams, it’s always hard to get past them,” Verax said. “But I think we’ve all worked hard enough to win, and if we do what we’re supposed to do, I think we’ll have a chance.”
RYLE RAIDERS
2022 SEASON: 6-6 record, lost in second round of Class 6A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 6A, District 6 with Campbell County, Great Crossing, Simon Kenton.
HEAD COACH: Mike Engler (62-43 in nine seasons at Ryle).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – at Covington Catholic, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – CONNER, 7 p.m.
Sept. 1 – COOPER, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Highlands, 7 p.m.
Sept. 15 – CHRISTIAN ACADEMY LOUISVILLE, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 – LOUISVILLE ST. XAVIER, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 – at Campbell County, 7 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Great Crossing, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – SIMON KENTON, 7 p.m.
Oct. 27 – at Dixie Heights, 7 p.m.
