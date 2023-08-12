Music@BCM to host concert in upcoming week with rescheduled Blue Eighty show, and Tickled Pink

Behringer-Crawford Museum will offer two evenings of live entertainment next week with the addition of an exclusive Tuesday evening concert at Music@BCM.

The music-filled week begins with Cincinnati’s only 80s alternative and New Wave band, Blue Eighty, as they bring a decade of alternative hits to life, Tuesday, Aug. 15.

A decade of big hair, one-hit wonders and MTV, the 1980s emerged with electronic dance music and lots of pop, but also the underground phenomenon of alternative rock. This magical era saw synthesizers go mainstream, adding a lush orchestration to guitar rock, alongside melodic, emotional, often moody vocals.

Recognizing the lack of 80s alternative in live performances, Blue Eighty formed in 2018 with five seasoned musicians sharing the same mission; Brent Billock, vocals, guitar; Carrie Steven, drums, vocals; John Hoerr bass, vocals, keys; Wayne Greenan guitar, vocals; and Chris Longbottom keys, vocals.

Blue Eighty’s appearance at Music@BCM was rescheduled earlier in the season due to inclement weather.

The summer concert series continues Thursday, Aug. 17 with the Cincinnati-based powerhouse trio, Tickled Pink. Members of the Raisins, Psychodots, The Bluebirds, Stagger Lee and more, this electric band writes songs with infectious hooks and plays them with a “take no prisoners” attitude.

Searing lead guitar, driving melodic bass and “groovacious” drums, combined with soulful vocals, are all trademarks of this rock band that also fuses blues and country with intelligent lyrics. The band features Bob Nyswonger – bass guitar/electric upright bass/songwriter/vocals, “Bam” Powell – drums/songwriter/vocals and Scott Covrett- electric guitar/songwriter/vocals.

Both performances run from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Guests are encouraged to purchase a 2-Day Concert Pass for a discounted price of $10 for non members and $8 for members to both Aug. 15 and Aug. 17 concerts. Must be purchased by Aug. 15.

Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food each week on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on BCM’s YouTube channel.

For more information, visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum