2023 Prep Football Previews: Walton-Verona’s strong senior class includes dual-threat quarterback

The NKyTribune is featuring players on each of the 21 high school football teams in Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties leading up to the first games of the 2023 season on Thursday and Friday. We will then provide focused coverage of local teams throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
By Sarah Mae Wilson
NKyTribune sports reporter
In his first season as Walton-Verona’s starting quarterback last year, Jackson Smith had team-high totals of 1,024 yards rushing, 988 yards passing and 58 points for the Bearcats, who posted a 9-3 record.
With several other returning starters on the roster, Smith expects to put up good numbers once again in his senior season that starts Friday with a game at Brossart.
“One thing I want people to know about Walton-Verona football is we are a different team with a different mentality this year, so watch out,” Smith said.
Speed is the key to Smith’s success on the football field. He’s also a sprinter on the Walton-Verona track team and won gold medals in the 100 and 200 dash and 4×200 relay at the Class 1A state championship meet last spring.
During the summer, he worked on his passing skills at football camps to develop that part of his game. His goal is to surpass 1,000 yards in both rushing and passing this season.
“I believe I can throw the ball just as good as I can running it,” said the college prospect who has received scholarship offers for the quarterback position from Kentucky Wesleyan and Indiana Wesleyan.
The strong senior class on coach Jeff Barth’s roster also includes wide receiver Max Montgomery, fullback Ben Tiepe, kicker Lincoln Mann and offensive linemen Landon Schirmann, Ayden Hatmaker and Johnathan Siebert. They all played in the majority of games last year. Siebert, Montgomery and Tiepe were also among the leading tacklers on a defensive unit that allowed 208 yards per game.
Walton-Verona will be up against some tougher competition this season. A statewide realignment put the Bearcats in a six-team Class 2A district that includes Beechwood, winner of the last three state titles in that class.
The non-district games will be against Brossart, Newport Central Catholic, Kentucky Country Day and Holmes, teams that had a combined record of 35-14 last year.
“Our attitude going into this season is confident, even having the hardest schedule in school history,” Smith said. “We’re all ready to get out there and show everyone what Walton-Verona is all about.”
As a senior and quarterback, Smith knows he has to be a good role model for his teammates, especially the younger players with limited varsity experience.
“It’s my job to have people in the right mindset,” he said. “I’ll pick everyone’s heads up and make sure no one is giving up.”
WALTON-VERONA BEARCATS
2022 SEASON: 9-3 record, lost in second round of Class 2A playoffs.
DISTRICT: Class 2A, District 5 with Beechwood, Bracken County, Carroll County, Gallatin County, Owen County.
HEAD COACH: Jeff Barth (113-57 in 14 seasons at Walton-Verona).
2023 SCHEDULE
Aug. 18 – at Brossart, 7 p.m.
Aug. 25 – vs. Newport Central Catholic at CovCath, 7 p.m.
Sept. 8 – at Kentucky County Day, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 15 – HOLMES, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 22 – at Bracken County, 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 29 – at Beechwood, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 6 – CARROLL COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 13 – at Gallatin County, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 20 – OWEN COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
Oct. 27 – BOONE COUNTY, 7:30 p.m.
