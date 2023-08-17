Carnegie theatre season comes to a close with record attendance; three 2024-25 summer shows announced

The Carnegie’s 2023 Summer Series will come to a close this weekend after one of the most successful runs in the theatre’s history, with fan favorite Kinky Boots becoming the best-selling production in the organization’s history.

Next season’s titles will deliver audiences another season of captivating productions. Warm up your time-warp: kicking off next summer is the cult classic phenomenon: The Rocky Horror Show. Then in July, following 2022’s production of Rent, audiences can experience another musical from its creator Jonathan Larson: Tick, Tick…Boom! Finally, recent Broadway hit, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, will come to life on The Carnegie stage featuring its Grammy Award-winning soundtrack. The Carnegie will announce the final productions of the 2024–25 season in the coming weeks.

“From the daring and bombastic The Rocky Horror Show to the inspiring true story of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, next summer’s theatre series celebrates the spirit of creation.” said Carnegie Theatre Director, Tyler Gabbard. “These are shows that make for a perfect night out. Get a group of theatre-loving friends together, enjoy a meal at one of Covington’s wonderful restaurants, and witness the magic of live theatre at The Carnegie.”

The summer’s not over yet. Don’t miss the final weekend of performances in The Carnegie 2023 Summer Series: Guys and Dolls, Kinky Boots, and Lady Day and Emerson’s Bar & Grill continue through Sunday, August 20. Tickets are available at thecarnegie.com.

Next up at The Carnegie is Hello, Dolly! This winter, get swept up in the blockbuster Broadway hit bursting with romance, humor, and some of the greatest songs in musical theatre history. Boisterous and charming from start to finish, the musical follows the exploits of meddling matchmaker Dolly Levi over the course of one unforgettable day. Running February 2 – February 18, you can get tickets to Hello, Dolly! online at thecarnegie.com/hello-dolly here: HELLO, DOLLY! – The Carnegie.

The Carnegie’s full 2024-2025 theatre season will be announced soon, and tickets will go on sale in the fall. The full 2024 summer show descriptions and dates shows are listed below:

Opening June 2024:

The Rocky Horror Show

Book, Music, Lyrics by Richard O’Brien

Experience the phenomenon that has captivated generations. Two squeaky clean college kids – Brad and his fiancée Janet – meet a twist of fate as their car breaks down outside a creepy mansion while on their way to visit their former professor. There, they encounter the charismatic Dr. Frank-n-Furter, embarking on an adventure they’ll never forget, filled with fun, frolics, frocks, and frivolity. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a curious newcomer, be prepared to lose yourself in a whirlwind of excitement and liberation during a night of pure unadulterated fun with The Rocky Horror Show.

Opening July 2024:

Tick, Tick…Boom!

Book, Music and Lyrics by Jonathan Larson

Before there was RENT, there was Tick, Tick…Boom!, Jonathan Larson’s explosive musical about life, death, and the necessity of art. The semi-autobiographical story follows Jon, a composer struggling to break into New York City’s theatre scene. This intimate, three-actor musical boasts unforgettable songs including “30/90,” “Johnny Can’t Decide,” and the Sondheim-inspired “Sunday.” Set in 1990 and fueled by the groundbreaking music that redefined a genre, Tick, Tick…Boom! cracks open the ticking-time-bomb world of theatre-making to celebrate the power of finding your voice and holding on to a dream.

Opening August 2024:

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

Words and Music by Gerry Goffin, Carole King, Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil

Book by Douglas McGrath

Music by Arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Witness the remarkable true story of Carole King, the legendary singer/songwriter who became one of the most successful solo acts in pop music history. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical follows King’s journey from teenage songwriter to international superstar. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical’s Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including “It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move,” “One Fine Day,” and “You’ve Got a Friend.” This inspiring show celebrates the rise of a music legend and the power of friendship.

