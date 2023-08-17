NKY Chamber presents its Community Award to Ken Lewis, founder of New Riff Distilling

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) presented Ken Lewis, founder of New Riff Distilling, with the NKY Community Award at its latest Eggs ‘N Issues program.

The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given out to individuals, businesses or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro region that have made a positive impact in the community.

Lewis recently announced his upcoming retirement in spring 2024 in American Whiskey magazine, the culmination of a successful 50-year career working in spirits. Beginning his career in the early 1970s operating a traditional small liquor store, Lewis pioneered the concept of the discount liquor store and modernizing state alcohol laws with The Party Source (originally Liquor Outlet). He would then go on to found the award-winning New Riff Distilling in 2014, selling The Party Source to employees in a stock ownership plan, an uncommon move at the time.

“Kentucky has long been synonymous with bourbon and the great strides Northern Kentucky has made to become a destination for bourbon experiences is due in part to Ken and his efforts to boost the liquor industry in this region,” said Brent Cooper, NKY Chamber President. “Now that Ken has announced his retirement, the NKY Chamber invites everyone in our business community to raise a glass to celebrate his legacy with the NKY Community Award.”

Located in Newport, New Riff has been committed to following Kentucky’s highest standards of whiskey-making techniques and historical standards. The company expanded in 2021 to increase production capacity with a new barrel warehouse following in 2023.

Lewis will be succeeded in the role of president by his daughter Mollie.