Big birthday celebration for Point/Arc’s Judi Gerding as she throws first pitch for Reds game Sunday

Judi Gerding, founder and president of the Point/Arc, turns 83-years-young, Sunday, and she will celebrate by throwing out the first pitch when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ballpark, 1:40 p.m.

“The way the Reds are playing,” she said, “they might be sold-out for my birthday. I usually just have family and friends for my birthday get-together.”

An added birthday treat will be the singing of the National Anthem by Brandon Releford, Executive Director of Education for The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC).

“It’s not my first go-around as a pitcher,” Gerding said, “I threw-out the first-pitch years ago, so I have confidence.”

Gerding said she’s been practicing but did not divulge her favorite pitch.

A life-long Cincinnati Reds fan, Gerding — more often than not – will have her office radio tuned to Reds baseball games.

“I love them, and can’t wait to meet (Manager) David Bell,” she said. “I’m hoping to get a picture with him – maybe even ask him if he’d like to be a Board Member here at The Point/Arc.”

As for Gerding, it has been a personal journey to foster a better life for her son Steve, as well as other individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities – known as I/DD. Steve was diagnosed with Rubinstein-Taybu Syndrome at a young age. As an adult, he served as an elevator operator for the Reds at Riverfront Stadium.

In 1972, three parent groups united to form an advocacy group to assist their loved ones diagnosed with intellectual/developmental disabilities (I/DD). Today, that group has evolved into a holistic agency with a wide range of around-the-clock programs.

“Our history of filling in the gaps by creating integrated programs gives individuals with I/DD the opportunity to become contributing and inclusive members of our community and provides the self-esteem and pride that we all seek,” Gerding said.

In 1982, The Point/Arc opened its first social enterprise; The Point Restaurant, to provide vocational training to individuals with I/DD. In 1985, The Point Commercial Cleaning Company and Employment Program to provide job training, placement and life-long follow-up was created.

The Point Commercial Laundry was established in 1996. In 2012, The Point/Arc opened the doors to The Point Apparel Company and The Point Perk coffee shop opened in 2015, “as a way for the community to come in for a feel-good cup of coffee, and to see our mission in action,” Gerding said.

The Point/Arc established its first group home in 1995. Currently, The Point owns and operates 16 well-maintained homes in neighborhoods that house nearly 60 residents. The group homes are in Campbell, Kenton and Boone Counties.

In 1999, to fill a social void in the lives of those The Point/Arc serves, The Point Activities Program was launched with weekly social events, seasonal sports, monthly dances ands vacations. In 2004, to provide community awareness and education for individuals with I/DD, The Point Outreach and Educational programs were established.

Today, The Point/Arc has educational programs, which include social communication, transition programs and career development. In 2013, The Point/Arc added case management as a way to assist individuals and families with finding resources and services through person centered planning that will support them in achieving their dreams and aspirations.

The Point/Arc now serves more than 1,400 people annually through its programs and services. “We’re always looking for new ways to fill in the service gaps and to integrate individuals with I/DD in the community to reach their fullest potentials” Gerding said.

Brandon Releford became the first active Executive Director of The Point/Arc’s Zembrodt Education Center (ZEC) in July, 2021.

The Lee College (Tenn.) graduate spent five years as a classroom teacher at a private school in Northern Kentucky. He also serves as adjunct faculty in the Early Childhood Education and Human Services departments at Gateway Community and Technical College.

And in his spare time – he sings. On Sunday, he’ll be singing for a very big crowd in honor of Judi Gerding’s birthday.

The Point/Arc