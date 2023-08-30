Chris Johnson named vice president of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion at St. E. Healthcare, Physicians

Chris Johnson has joined St. Elizabeth as Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion supporting both St. Elizabeth Healthcare and St. Elizabeth Physicians.

In this role, he will be charged with supporting St. Elizabeth’s efforts to provide culturally competent care to every patient at all times and its efforts to recruit, develop, promote and retain a diverse, inclusive and talented workforce. These strategic imperatives are aligned with its mission as a Catholic healthcare ministry to provide comprehensive and compassionate care that improves the health of the people and communities served.

With his extensive background in diversity education, community engagement, recruitment and retention, strategic planning and outreach initiatives, Johnson will contribute to each of the organization’s five strategic focuses, taking on a prominent role in the areas of workforce, community convenor, and seamless experience. He owns a wide and varied professional portfolio, including strategy advancement, classroom teaching, community outreach and curriculum development and design.

Previously Johnson served as Chief Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Belonging Officer at Frost Brown Todd (FBT), a full-service national law firm with offices from California to Washington, D.C. His responsibilities there included leading the firm’s initiatives and goals in areas of workplace experience, client and community engagement, and workforce representation, as well as broader firm-wide inclusion and belonging efforts.

Prior to FBT, Johnson was Director of Inclusion and Diversity (I&D) and Interim Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Humana, Inc. He was instrumental in helping the company to be twice named to Forbes’ Best Employers for Diversity list and among the DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity, in addition to holding primary responsibility for the company’s I&D related national partnerships and engagement strategy. Along with his corporate experience, he also has a background in public service, previously serving as the Executive Director for the Commonwealth of Kentucky’s Office of Diversity, Equality, and Training.