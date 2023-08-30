Mike Tussey: Law enforcement and full moons — and, yes, there are stories

Any Law Enforcement Officer will tell you all about Full Moons and how they seemingly affect what they encounter during their tour of duties.

This month of August 2023, the first full moon occurred on August 1. It was deemed a “Super Moon.” The second full moon of the month occurred a week ago on August 23 and it was deemed a “Blue Moon” because it was the 2nd full moon of the month.

Having two full moons of any month seemingly doubles the intensity of violence, disorderly conduct and the population’s overall behavior.

Just ask any Police Officer.

Fifty-three years ago September 1, 1970, I left the comfortable confines of a radio station’s control room and entered into the law enforcement profession that would profoundly demonstrate the meaning of a “full moon” I had no idea existed.

For seven years, I witnessed full moons and the crazy behavior of people some worse than others, but it was there. Even today, some call it a myth, a superstition or even a freak of nature. Nevertheless, if you’re out there in the field, you see it and feel it. In fact, you will never forget “full moon” memories that make an indelible mark that lasts a lifetime.

The calendar said it was July 30, 1977 and I had just finished the 3-11 shift at the Ashland Police Department and pulled into APD parking lot ending my tour of duty. It was 10:50 p.m. Over the next 2 hours there would be a series of six events that would manifest themselves into the very myth of the Full moon.

• EVENT #1

A moment after I had pulled my unit into APD’s parking lot I heard a very large noise coming from the street about 30 yards from the parking lot. I exited my unit and went to the noise and what I saw was not good. There was a head on collision between a very small compact vehicle and a huge Buick Electra 225.

I was first on the scene and even then a large crowd was gathering quickly. I checked the driver of the small car who was incapacitated by the steering wheel jammed against his neck. I checked his pulse, he was barely alive. Then I noticed under his left shoulder and armpit blood was flowing strongly from what I saw as a bullet hole.

Instantly, I knew I was first on the scene to a possible homicide and notified dispatch accordingly. The Ashland Fire Department’s paramedics and crew were next door and were responding as well.

I was processing the scene when the Captain appeared and I pointed to the gunshot wound when a young man came to the front door of the car screaming he knew who shot him and he stated would die for it.

We took the man into custody as a witness as he obviously knew the facts about the entire situation. Meanwhile, the two passengers in the Buick stated they were alright as I began gathering information. I asked for the driver of the Buick operator’s license and he then stated he did not wish to indentify his female passenger. I told him she was indeed a passenger and a witness and I would need all information for the report. The driver then discreetly mentioned to me that the woman was from out of town and she was a married woman and putting her in the accident with him would cause great problems. The man’s pleading to me to exclude the woman’s identity fell on deaf ears. She was in the car and a witness and she would be included into the investigation.

• EVENT #2

At this time a large group of men about 75 yards away were becoming disorderly and began protesting the shooting of the driver. Officers encountered and dispersed the group and they left the area quickly on foot.

• EVENT #3

A few minutes later, the same group had taken up a location a short distance away in a drug store parking lot and had already destroyed a phone booth. An officer on patrol called for a Signal 99 which meant an Officer needed help.

I was directed by my captain to get to his aid quickly with my Police K9. Upon arrival, all I saw was an APD unit surrounded by the crowd and did not see our Officer anywhere in sight. With lights and siren I began to disperse the crowd with the use of my K9 and subsequently located our Officer who was safe. The unruly crowd obviously knew of valuable information in regard to the shooting. While asking for any witnesses one man shouted loudly to us that they knew who had shot the man in the car and they would get their revenge that night. Still, no one would divulge any information whatsoever even after several attempts.

• EVENT #4

While questioning the crowd a very loud crash was heard and the crowd ran in that direction, just 5 blocks west. Upon arrival Officers observed a severe vehicle crash involving an APD unit and another vehicle with apparent injuries. As we arrived to the scene of the accident there was indeed an APD unit driven by a sergeant and 3 APD officers aboard that had been broadsided by another vehicle while running a red light and toppling the APD unit to its side.

• EVENT #5

The nightmare continued in less than 15 minutes later when another vehicle driven by a teen with 3 passengers collided with another vehicle downtown.

• EVENT #6

I was dispatched to work the 2nd accident and while processing the scene, dispatch directed me to break away, while giving the call to another Officer on the scene.

I was directed to take my K9 to the hospital Emergency Room where there was a riot scene in progress. As I arrived, it was the same large group of men that I had encountered on the drug store parking lot earlier. This large group was now at the hospital’s ER and demanding that the hospital hand over the shooter of the person in the car earlier in the evening. If not, they shouted they would indeed take the man in their own way.

I arrived with my K9 and several other Officers and taking care of business, we cleared the ER in just minutes. The suspect they were demanding allegedly had shot the man in the small car. It was now official, the shooting victim had died on the scene of the crash. I will never forget standing outside the ER in the parking lot moments later. I looked up to a beautiful Ashland sky and saw only a huge FULL MOON on that July 30, 1977.

It was now nearly 1 a.m. and the end of our shift was a long way from being over.

I wondered if the rest of the shift would be quiet, or did the Full Moon still have some things to do yet.

Without a doubt, that August night would have to go down in APD history as the most bizarre of all time.

Overall, I served for 26 years, and there was never a night like that one July 30, 1977.

Ask any Police Officer what he or she thinks of a Full Moon. They will tell you that sometimes it’s best that you wear a helmet.

You may just need it.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.