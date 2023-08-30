Kentucky Distillers’ Association adds Covington’s Wenzel Whiskey to its trade group

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association today announced Wenzel Whiskey in Kenton County as the newest distilling member of the non-profit trade group that unites and leads Kentucky’s signature Bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

“Wenzel is grateful for KDA’s dedication to ensuring Kentucky remains the one true home of Bourbon,” said Austin Dunbar, Wenzel Whiskey partner. “In partnership with the KDA, we are excited to continue building on our company’s historic past and bring new opportunities to the Covington community.”

Located at 15 Tobacco Alley in Covington, Northern Kentucky natives Dunbar, Tony Milburn, Todd McMurty, and Nic Manning opened Wenzel Whiskey in 2022 and resurrected the historic company. Before Prohibition, the Wenzel Building was a rectifier for whiskey.

Wenzel Whiskey currently produces Wenzel’s Proprietors’ Blend, the first whiskey to be produced in Covington since Prohibition. Wenzel also has a Barrel Proof Rye, a blend of six and seven-year barrels of Indiana rye, and a Wheated #1 six-year-old barrel-proof expression.

Wenzel Whiskey also has acquired $3 million worth of distilling equipment and barrels of Bourbon from Savannah’s Ghost Coast Distillery, allowing Wenzel to accelerate and expand its production facilities sooner than expected.

“We are thrilled to begin producing our very own Kentucky Bourbons and to share them with the world,” Dunbar said.

Most of their blended offerings are made by the consumer themselves. “Wenzel guests can blend their own bottle just for the house or create a 100-bottle blend for their family or firm,” Dunbar said. “We offer an experience that is as unique as you want it to be.”

Learn more at https://www.wenzelwhiskey.com.

Wenzel Whiskey joins the KDA as a “Craft” level member, aging between 1 and 10,000 barrels per year. The KDA now has more than 50 members operating over 75 distilling locations across the Commonwealth, the most since the Repeal of Prohibition.

KDA President Eric Gregory noted that Wenzel Whiskey is the first KDA member in Covington, and by working with the association’s growing family of Kentucky’s finest distillers, the company will help the Northern Kentucky region benefit even further from the Bourbon industry.

“The Wenzel Whiskey team is distilling a unique offering for Bourbon consumers and visitors, and we are excited to help them get the word out about what is available in Covington,” Gregory said.

“Every time a company like Wenzel Whiskey opens or expands, another Kentucky community benefits from the jobs and tourism it brings. Here at KDA, we are committed to supporting these burgeoning companies that are building Kentucky in exciting ways.”

“We proudly welcome Wenzel Whiskey to the KDA.”