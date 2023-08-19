‘Communication Skills in Midst of Memory Loss,’ free program on techniques to improve communication

Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Crestview Hills is offering a free program on September 20, 1:30-3:30 p.m., on “Communication Skills in the Midst of Memory Loss.”

At the seminar, guests will learn some basics of memory loss and techniques to improve your communication.

Reservations must be made by September 14 by contacting the church at office@gloriadei-nky.org. Or call 859.331.4694.

The program is hosted by the church’s Stephen Ministry and by Lakeside Presbyterian Church Health Ministry.

If you know someone who experiences memory loss and you find it difficult to communicate with them, this program is for you.

Teresa Youngstrom, an RN and dementia specialist, is the speaker.