Highland Heights smoke-free ordinance to go into effect Sept. 18, the 35th in Kentucky

On Monday, September 18, the City of Highland Heights becomes the 35th Kentucky city and the third Campbell County city to implement a comprehensive citywide smoke-free ordinance.

Business owners in Highland Heights are being sent packets of information from the City and the Northern Kentucky Health Department outlining how they should implement the new law.

“We were asked to carry out the new ordinance in establishments that we inspect, and the Board of Health agreed,” said Jennifer Mooney, PhD, MS, District Director of Health, Northern Kentucky Health Department.

“We congratulate the Highland Heights City Council in taking this important step to improve the health of the community.”

Smoking will be completely prohibited indoors in any Highland Heights building or place of employment where the public is invited or permitted, such as offices, hotels, factories, churches, bars, restaurants, bingo halls, bowling alleys, and stores.

“We are very pleased that the Highland Heights City Council responded to the need of our community to take positive steps for health,” said Karen Finan, CEO and President, OneNKY Alliance. “We applaud and thank City Council members for their vote to protect the health of all Highland Heights employees by making workplaces smoke-free.”

The Breathe Easy coalition provided information and education to City Council members that led up to the passage of the comprehensive workplace ordinance in June.

The Northern Kentucky Breathe Easy Smoke-Free petition:

