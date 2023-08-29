Constance Alexander: Recently discovered images inspire a deep dive into Artificial Intelligence

Even with a smartphone, I seldom take pictures. I am a word person. My husband, an artist and outstanding photographer, resisted random picture taking too, unless there was a purpose behind it.

My aversion was based on lack of skill, his on an experience in the Navy.

Roy loved being on the ocean. The seascapes were breathtaking. One late afternoon, inspired by a stunning sunset and determined to capture the moment, he rushed down the hatch to get his camera. When he got back, the scene had changed.

The lesson he learned was to savor the here-and-now.

On a recent visit to my New Jersey roots, I thought of Roy when I clicked a pic of the Greenway in my hometown, not because it was beautiful but because it was evocative: Ekphrastic poetry material.

When I saw the image (pictured at right) credited to image generator DABUS “via Stephen L. Thaler,” what struck me was the similarity of the scenes, kind of a before-and-after view. The image accompanied an article about a recent court case in which a federal judge rejected Thaler’s attempt to copyright an artwork generated by artificial intelligence, A.I. for short.

For a long time, I have resisted using tools like Artificial Intelligence, ignoring a persistent message about its inevitable proliferation.

Since the best way for me to learn something I am avoiding is to be tossed into the water and flail about until I sink or swim, here is what I learned by wading into the shallow end of AI.

First, I forced myself to view a tutorial. Next, because I am teaching a Web class in Humanities, I read an article about the impact of AI on academic integrity. After that, I entered what I had written so far into Chat GPT with one question (which is how Chat GPT is used. One question at a time.)

Cutting and pasting my draft (the first 8 paragraphs of this article) into Chat GPT, my question was: How can this essay be revised to be more factual, using less personal information?

Here is the response, reproduced in a different typeface.

Considering your desire to make the essay more factual and less personal, here’s a revised version that retains the core essence while focusing on the central theme:

In an era dominated by technology, personal habits can diverge significantly. For instance, my inclination towards words prevails even in an age of cellphone cameras. Similarly, my husband, a skilled artist and photographer, avoids capturing random images unless there’s a purpose behind it. His aversion traces back to a memorable experience during his Navy days. He held a particular fondness for the ocean, finding its seascapes truly captivating. Once, spurred by a breathtaking sunset, he hurried to retrieve his camera from his bunk, hoping to seize the moment forever. Yet, by the time he returned, the scene had metamorphosed.

Recently, while visiting my hometown in New Jersey, the Greenway prompted me to click a photograph not due to its inherent beauty, but because of its evocative quality, making it suitable for poetic exploration. This snapshot was eventually overshadowed by an image (pictured above) credited to the image generator DABUS “via Stephen L. Thaler.” This image accompanied an article centered on a legal battle in which a federal judge rejected Thaler’s bid to copyright an artwork produced by artificial intelligence, commonly known as A.I.

In my journey, I’ve come to acknowledge the role of Artificial Intelligence, an entity I once resisted. Ignoring it only perpetuated its presence. My learning process often involves diving headfirst into unfamiliar waters, discovering buoyancy through struggle. To this end, I engaged with tutorials and absorbed an article discussing A.I.’s impact on academic integrity. Subsequently, I utilized Chat GPT to explore its potential—a tool that thrives on one question at a time. This essay underscores the evolving relationship between human creativity and technological advancement, illuminating the delicate intersection of artistry and innovation.

The back-and-forth with ChatGPT led to further revisions and ideas. To begin with, I did not like so much stilted language in their revision; I assumed it would not attract readers. Then I asked a question about the AI tone and received a response in seconds. To and fro, my questions resulted in more variations on the same theme.

So, I leave the rest to readers. Which version do you prefer and why? Are you ready to begin your own AI journey with something you have written? I’m still in the shallow end in my quest, but will continue to explore ways to use AI with my students, who are on this voyage with me.

An interesting piece by Ira Glass of “This American Life,” goes deeper into some of the implications of Artificial Intelligence and its uses. Decide for yourself.