COV Academy of Heritage Trades to offer historic preservation information sessions Aug. 15 and 19

Want a career in restoring historic buildings? Then you’ll need to learn about the materials, features, finishes, and construction techniques necessary to restore them.

Take the first step to acquiring the “old world” skills you’ll need to succeed by attending one of two free Covington Academy of Heritage Trades information sessions set for next week. There you’ll hear about the heritage trades program’s Fall 2023 course and workshop schedule.

“We are so excited to offer our first full semester of course offerings,” said Kaitlin Bryan, the City’s Historic Preservation Officer. “We had a lot of bumps along the way, but we are ready to set our students up for success.”

Each session will answer questions pertaining to curriculum, applying, schedule, agenda, and expectations.

Session attendees will:

• Hear details about broader classes forming for the Covington Academy of Heritage Trades.

• Learn about the introductory weekends.

• Learn about the program’s hands-on field work.

• Find out about available scholarships and opportunities to meet employers.

Session 1 takes place on Tuesday, Aug. 15, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and session 2 happens Saturday, Aug. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration is available at the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades Information Meetings event website.

Both sessions will be held at the Enzweiler Building Institute’s Covington Campus located at 3923 Winston Ave. in latonia.

The City hired the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to oversee the new school. Classroom instruction takes place at the institute, with in-the-field, hands-on work at the former Colonial Inn motel owned by the City at 1515 Madison Ave.

City of Covington