Cancer Support Community hosting free Backyard Bash to celebrate survivorship at St. E.’s Saturday

On Saturday, Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CSC), a local affiliate of the world’s largest network of professionally-led cancer support, will be hosting its final free Backyard Bash community event of the summer to celebrate cancer survivorship at its Northern Kentucky location at St. Elizabeth Healhcare Cancer Center, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

CSC’s Northern Kentucky Backyard Bash will feature fun for the whole family, including free food, games, crafts, a photo booth, live demos of CSC programs, sing-along with piano player Kathy, community partners like Kenton County Library, a chance to win a raffle basket with tickets to the Cincinnati Reds… and more.

Those wanting to participate should register in advance at www.mycancersupportcommunity.org.

The Nourish food pantry at the St. Elizabeth Healthcare Cancer Center, provided by Freestore Foodbank, will also be open during the event. Anyone who may be facing hardships or food insecurities can grab a bag and fill it with items they need. Freestore Foodbank will also be onsite with a pop-up produce stand.

According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI), Kenton, Boone, and Campbell counties rank in the top 10 counties in the Commonwealth for highest rate of annual cancer diagnosis. And this year, as over 30,000 Kentuckians hear the words “you have cancer,” CSC will be there.

CSC has been enhancing the lives of people in the local community and offering free support and services to improve quality of life and survivorship for individuals with cancer and their families for more than 30 years.

“We’re excited to host this Backyard Bash in Northern Kentucky and continue connecting with community members in the Commonwealth,” says Kelly Shoen. CSC’s Executive Director. “We know cancer can be stressful and overwhelming for individuals and their families, so we hope we can provide an opportunity for families to make fun memories together at our event.”

CSC previously held Backyard Bash events in Blue Ash in June and at Eastgate These programs are generously powered by The Charles H. Dater Foundation, Sharefax Credit Union, Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, & St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

Learn more about this program, and all programming, at: https://cscgc.gnosishosting.net/Events/Calendar.