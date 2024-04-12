Cancer Support Community raising awareness of cancer disparities during Minority Health Month

Cancer doesn’t discriminate, but far too often access to effective care does.

During Minority Health Month in April, Cancer Support Community of Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky (CSC) is doing its part to bring awareness to the disparities faced by minorities experiencing cancer as well as offer realistic solutions that create and cultivate community.

Minority communities continue to bear a disproportionate burden of cancer incidence, mortality, and survivorship challenges. African Americans have the highest death rate and shortest survival of any racial or ethnic group in the United States for most cancer types.

Hispanic and Latino individuals are also more likely to be diagnosed with advanced stages of cancer compared to non-Hispanic or white individuals. These disparities are not just statistics; they represent real lives, families, and communities impacted by systemic barriers to quality care, early detection, and support services.

“We envision a future where diversity is celebrated, equity is the norm, and inclusion is woven into the fabric of our community,” says Asha Rone, CSC manager of programs and diversity equity and inclusion. “CSC aims to eliminate disparities in access to resources and support, empower marginalized communities, and foster a sense of belonging for everyone impacted by cancer.”

Throughout the month, CSC is working to raise awareness and inspire action to address these disparities head-on. Through intentional outreach, education, and support initiatives, CSCGCNK strives to bridge the gap in cancer care and outcomes for minority communities.

CSC’s wide range of intentional social and psychological focused programs include culturally competent support and resources to cancer patients and their loved ones at no cost. Free programs include support groups, healthy lifestyle classes, cooking demonstrations, social activities, educational sessions, and more. With over 150 programs monthly, CSC uplifts and strengthens to ensure that no one faces cancer alone.

Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky invites all to engage in a critical conversation about cancer disparities and inequities during Minority Health Month. By bringing light to these issues, together, we can inspire change, drive action, and intentionally build a community where all have equal access to cancer support services and resources.

“National Minority Health Month serves as a reminder of the work that still needs to be done and we remain committed to advancing health equity for all,” said CSC Executive Director Kelly Schoen. “Find your community with us at MyCancerSupportCommunity.org.”

Cancer Support Community Greater Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky