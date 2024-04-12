Covington Catholic to kick off 100th-anniversary celebration during Park Hills Memorial Day Parade

Covington Catholic High School has announced plans for the commencement of its 100th-anniversary celebration.

The milestone event kicks off with Principal Bob Rowe representing CCH as the grand marshal of the Park Hills Memorial Day parade.

CCH has stood as a beacon of academics, spiritual growth, and community service in Northern Kentucky since 1925. The school is inviting current Colonels, alumni, and the entire community to join in honoring its legacy and embracing the future. Throughout the year-long celebration, CCH will host a series of events and activities to commemorate the 100-year milestone.

Centennial events will include:

• Golden Colonel Luncheon: A gathering over the summer to honor alumni of 50+ years. • Yard Signs: Displaying pride in the centennial anniversary across the community. • Alumni Mass: An opportunity for the CCH community to convene and celebrate their faith together. • Athletic Team Alumni Nights: Reuniting former athletes to celebrate the school’s sporting heritage. • First Home Football Game: Taking place on August 30 against Highlands High School, the game will include festivities and tributes. • Alumni Art Show: Showcasing the talent and creativity of CCH alumni. • Back the Blue Centennial Celebration: A festive gala on October 5 at Turfway Event Center offering an opportunity to celebrate and support the mission of CCH.

Additional events and initiatives will be announced throughout the year.

Rowe expressed enthusiasm for the planned festivities and the legacy of CCH.

“For 100 years, Covington Catholic has embodied our motto, ‘With a Spirit that Will Not Die’ which truly encapsulates the resilience and enduring spirit of the Covington Catholic community,” he said. “The unique brotherhood fostered within our walls transcends generations and continues to inspire greatness in all who walk through our doors.”

For more information and updates on Covington Catholic’s 100th-anniversary celebrations, visit www.covcath.org.

Covington Catholic High School